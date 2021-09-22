Jurassic World Evolution 2 Talks Authentic Theme Park Experience

Frontier Developers has released a new dev diary this wee for Jurassic World Evolution 2, as they aim to give you a proper theme park experience. This particular diary shows off a lot of things, but ultimately it's about authenticity. This sounds a little weird considering we're talking about a theme park that doesn't really exist in real life. But the fact is the team wants to make sure that this sequel gives you everything you'll ever need to run a park just like Jurassic World down to the most minute detail. The world that you're in is set after Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom, meaning that this isn't just a theme park like before where you see dinosaurs put behind fencing every 500 feet. This feels more like an open-world setting so that these creatures can somewhat roam free and be in a natural habitat. You can see more of this as we have the developer diary below, with the game still set for release on November 9th for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

In this latest instalment, join Game Director Rich Newbold, Executive Producer Adam Woods, Principle Designer Dan Davies, and Dialogue Manager James Stant, as they dive deeper into the process of creating Jurassic World Evolution 2's original story. From when and where the game's narrative picks up, to how the story remains authentic to the Jurassic World franchise, find out more about the exciting events that will unfold. Take a closer look at the diverse locations players can build in, the dangers that they'll come up against, and the iconic characters reprising their roles. Learn more about Chaos Theory, an exciting new mode that revisits key moments from the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films. Explore how the developers put players in control, while maintaining the authenticity of the Jurassic franchise fans know and love.

