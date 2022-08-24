The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Reveals More From Chapter 2

Skybound Entertainment and Skydance Interactive showed off more of Chapter 2 from The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners this week. This time around, the game is exploring new areas of New Orleans that they haven't traveled to in the previous game, as we delve deeper into The French Quarter and some of the seedier parts of this post-apocalyptic section of the historic area. Chapter 2 is called "Retribution," and that theme tends to follow you around as people have taken parts of the city into their own hands while other parts remain lawless and full of zombies still roaming around. The first thing you'll see is that every day still has more zombies and fewer supplies, but added to the mix is an ever-looming tower in the background where each time you wake up, it seems to get slightly more grim-looking. It's clear that the city has a new force of people looking to take the city back, but in some not-so-great ways.

You'll be given some new tasks to achieve; as you'll see in the video below, you'll be sent to a new area of the map that will have you both puzzle-solving and surviving, trying to find supplies and hints on how you can continue to thrive on your own. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners will also give you some new tools to work with. You'll have access to flares, which will keep zombies back from you, and can also be used as a weapon, which will come in handy a few times. Meanwhile, you'll also have a UV Flashlight, which will help you find secret areas and help you solve some other puzzles in the game. You can check out a full walkthrough from the developers into part of the game, which will give you an idea of what's ahead. No word yet as to when the chapter will be released beyond the fact it will happen sometime in 2023.