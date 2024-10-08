Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Skybound Insiders, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Solve to Survive Reveals 21st Anniversary Event

Skybound Insiders have launched signups for The Walking Dead: Solve to Survive, as they have a 21st Anniversary event happening soon

Article Summary Join the new Walking Dead game, Solve to Survive: Supply Run, launching for the 21st anniversary.

Survive together for 60 days in a push-your-luck card game set in a world of Walkers.

Compete for special 21st Anniversary awards and recognition by maintaining camp supplies and morale.

Experience Mass Community Play with role-play, interactive chat, and puzzle-solving activities.

Skybound Insiders has teamed up with Those Beyond for another round of challenges in their The Walking Dead: Solve to Survive game. This time around, they created one specifically for the franchise's 21st anniversary, as the new experience they created was called Supply Run. The gist of this new online social event is that you'll be playing a push-your-luck card game where players will be challenged to "survive together" for 60 days. All while trying to survive the dangers of a world filled with the undead that you've come to expect from the series. Those who play the game will be vying for a chance to have their name added to an extraordinary 21st Anniversary award, which they have yet to reveal more details about. We have more details below. You can sign up to join the waitlist on the game's website, and the official event will launch on October 31.

The Walking Dead: Solve to Survive – Supply Run

Will the fan base across the world succeed in keeping the Walkers at bay for the full 60 days? Or will the fandom be overrun? Players will need to maintain camp supplies and keep morale high to win the day. Fans who bring back the most supplies each day will receive bravery awards, while those who manage to avoid the most deaths by Walkers will also earn special recognition. A novel social gaming experience brought to you by Those Beyond, the company has partnered with Skybound to reward select players who kept their camp's morale strong, showed leadership, and proved to be consistently helpful to others in need.

Earlier this year, Skybound Entertainment and Skybound Insiders partnered with Those Beyond to pioneer the future of fandom through a series of Insider-exclusive puzzles, attracting thousands of fans. This new experience developed by Those Beyond and hosted only on the Skybound Insiders platform will take fans to new heights where they will engage in 'Mass Community Play' to connect with one another through role-play, interactive chat, and puzzle-solving activities to survive.

