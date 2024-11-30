Posted in: 1C Entertainment, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1C Game Studio, The War Of The Worlds: Siberia

The War Of The Worlds: Siberia Releases New Trailer

After over a year of radio silence on the game, 1C Game Studio has released a new trailer for The War Of The Worlds: Siberia

Set in an alternate 1896, the game explores a Russian Empire under Martian invasion.

The thrilling third-person action-adventure game features combat, puzzles, and stealth elements.

Players encounter unique characters and settings, using weapons from rifles to Maxim machine guns.

Indie game company 1C Game Studio has released its first official trailer for The War Of The Worlds: Siberia since the game was announced over a year ago. The game was originally revealed back in August 2023 by the company, but since then, it has basically been all quiet on the development front. Which we can't really blame them for as a game like this is something you want to keep quiet. But for a hot minute there, we assumed it might have fallen into development hell, as there was just no confirmation from anyone the game was even still being worked on.

The trailer released today shows off where the game has come from that initial reveal, as you are taken to Russia a year after the alien invasion and the fallout that parts of the world are still feeling, as some of the aliens have not left. Enjoy the trailer above as we're now waiting to see if the game will be released next year.

The War Of The Worlds: Siberia

In an alternate 1896, Earth was the target of a massive Martian invasion. The War of the Worlds: Siberia follows survivors who attempt to save themselves by fleeing the panic-stricken Petrograd, heading for the eastern end of the Russian Empire. Using combat, puzzle-solving, and stealth, central personnel will evade danger in order to succeed in fulfilling their missions. The events of the game take place in the Russian Empire during the first year of the Invasion. Players will encounter remarkable characters, visit picturesque locations, dive into dramatic cinematic scenes, and face arduous challenges.

A thrilling third-person view action-adventure experience.

A unique setting of the Russian Empire under the rule of alien invaders.

An intricate story with memorable characters, historically inspired by 19th-century Russia.

Equipped with dozens of weapons, from cap-lock rifles and black powder pistols to the Maxim machine gun.

Stealth elements and spatial puzzles.

