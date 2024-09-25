Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ChillyRoom, The World of Kungfu: Dragon & Eagle

The World of Kungfu: Dragon & Eagle Leaves Early Access Next Month

The World of Kungfu: Dragon & Eagle finally has a release date for the full version as it arrives in late October for PC and Switch

Article Summary ChillyRoom confirms The World of Kungfu: Dragon & Eagle leaves Early Access on Oct 24 for PC and Nintendo Switch.

This Wuxia RPG offers strategic leveling, turn-based combat, and a captivating story with diverse characters.

Navigate moral dilemmas and make impactful decisions that shape the world and your character's journey.

Master martial arts, engage in massive battles, and customize your build with a vast arsenal of kungfu gear.

Indie game developer and publisher ChillyRoom has confirmed that The World of Kungfu: Dragon & Eagle is set to leave Early Access in October. The game has been on Steam in Early Access since August 2022, giving the team two years to work on it in public while players have had a chance to try it out. But the team confirmed today that Version 1.0 is finally finished, with a planned release date of October 24 for both PC and Nintendo Switch. Along with the news came a new trailer, which we have for you here.

The World of Kungfu: Dragon & Eagle

You had once stayed up past your bedtimes, huddled under covers, living the RPGs on SNES whose stories have stuck with you till today? Same for us! So much so that we've created an old-school Wuxia game with comparable features: strategic character leveling, turn-based combats, and, most importantly, a vast array of characters and a gripping, heartfelt story. Harness and master the disciplines of martial arts, and make friends with a diverse cast of memorable characters along the way. Make a name for yourself and navigate difficult decisions that'll forever change the course of the world. Meet feuding clans and sects, brave patriots, twisted villains, and gruff old masters with remarkable kungfu skills.

Face moral dilemmas beyond simple choices of good versus evil, shaping both you and the path you'll tread. Will you align with the court's agents or the street heroes? Would you make "minor" moral sacrifices to achieve fame and power? Will you embrace a foreign prince's offer or save your corrupt country from within? Weigh increasingly high stakes with each challenging decision. Hone your martial prowess in massive battles and relentless pursuits. The more you fight, the stronger you become. Delve into a vast arsenal of kungfu scriptures and gear to craft an ideal build, tailored through your customized leveling rout

