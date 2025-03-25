Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Avalanche Studios, Expansive Worlds, theHunter: Call of the Wild

TheHunter: Call of the Wild Receives New Rifle Pack & Free Update

theHunter: Call of the Wild has a new DLC pack available with new weapons to choose from, along with a new update to download

Article Summary Explore the Rapid Hunt Rifle Pack with new semi-auto hunting rifles in theHunter: Call of the Wild!

Upgrade your arsenal with Perry .308, Hansson .30-06, and Quist Reaper 7.62x39 rifles.

New 7.62x39mm ammo type enhances hunting versatility and power for various game.

Free update introduces expanded Daily, Weekly, and Community Challenges for more fun.

Indie game developer Expansive Worlds and publisher Avalanche Studios have released a new update and DLC pack for theHunter: Call of the Wild, as players can get their hands on the Rapid Hunt Rifle Pack. The shorthand to this is you're getting new guns that have a quicker trigger and more ammo, so if you don't really consider yourself a hunter and are just looking to shoot the wildlife in the game as quickly as possible, this is your pack. The game also got some free content in a new update to match, which we have more details about below.

theHunter: Call of the Wild – Rapid Hunt Rifle Pack

The Rapid Hunt Rifle Pack includes three much-anticipated semi-automatic hunting rifles, each designed to provide hunters with a versatile and powerful arsenal, along with a brand new 57.62x39mm ammo type. The weapon pack includes:

The Perry .308: A rugged and reliable semi-auto rifle featuring a gas-operated long-stroke piston action and powerful recoil management, ensuring consistent accuracy for medium to big game hunting.

A rugged and reliable semi-auto rifle featuring a gas-operated long-stroke piston action and powerful recoil management, ensuring consistent accuracy for medium to big game hunting. The Hansson .30-06: Designed for quick action and hip fire, this rifle offers an exceptionally smooth action for fast follow-up shots, ideal for medium to big game.

Designed for quick action and hip fire, this rifle offers an exceptionally smooth action for fast follow-up shots, ideal for medium to big game. The Quist Reaper 7.62×39: Known for its ease of use and the force of 7.62x39mm rounds, this rifle is a timeless choice for small to medium game.

Additional Features:

Three new semi-automatic hunting rifles: Perry .308, Hansson .30-06, and Quist Reaper 7.62×39.

New 7.62x39mm ammunition type.

Enhanced versatility for hunting a variety of game.

Increased firepower and faster follow-up shots.

Free Update Content

Alongside the Rapid Hunt Rifle Pack, a free update will expand the Hunter Challenge system, introducing Community Challenges and enhancing Daily and Weekly Challenges.

Daily Challenges: Players can choose three challenges from a pool of 6, designed for short play sessions alone or with friends.

Players can choose three challenges from a pool of 6, designed for short play sessions alone or with friends. Weekly Challenges: Longer challenges are designed for all skill levels and offer cash and XP rewards.

Longer challenges are designed for all skill levels and offer cash and XP rewards. Community Challenges: A brand-new feature where players collaborate to achieve ambitious but attainable shared goals, unlocking exclusive cosmetic rewards. Note: each platform will work towards its own community goal.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!