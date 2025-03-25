Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: , ,

TheHunter: Call of the Wild Receives New Rifle Pack & Free Update

theHunter: Call of the Wild has a new DLC pack available with new weapons to choose from, along with a new update to download

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Explore the Rapid Hunt Rifle Pack with new semi-auto hunting rifles in theHunter: Call of the Wild!
  • Upgrade your arsenal with Perry .308, Hansson .30-06, and Quist Reaper 7.62x39 rifles.
  • New 7.62x39mm ammo type enhances hunting versatility and power for various game.
  • Free update introduces expanded Daily, Weekly, and Community Challenges for more fun.

Indie game developer Expansive Worlds and publisher Avalanche Studios have released a new update and DLC pack for theHunter: Call of the Wild, as players can get their hands on the Rapid Hunt Rifle Pack. The shorthand to this is you're getting new guns that have a quicker trigger and more ammo, so if you don't really consider yourself a hunter and are just looking to shoot the wildlife in the game as quickly as possible, this is your pack. The game also got some free content in a new update to match, which we have more details about below.

TheHunter: Call of the Wild Receives New Rifle Pack & Free Update
Credit: Avalanche Studios

theHunter: Call of the WildRapid Hunt Rifle Pack

The Rapid Hunt Rifle Pack includes three much-anticipated semi-automatic hunting rifles, each designed to provide hunters with a versatile and powerful arsenal, along with a brand new 57.62x39mm ammo type. The weapon pack includes:

  • The Perry .308: A rugged and reliable semi-auto rifle featuring a gas-operated long-stroke piston action and powerful recoil management, ensuring consistent accuracy for medium to big game hunting.
  • The Hansson .30-06: Designed for quick action and hip fire, this rifle offers an exceptionally smooth action for fast follow-up shots, ideal for medium to big game.
  • The Quist Reaper 7.62×39: Known for its ease of use and the force of 7.62x39mm rounds, this rifle is a timeless choice for small to medium game.

Additional Features:

  • Three new semi-automatic hunting rifles: Perry .308, Hansson .30-06, and Quist Reaper 7.62×39.
  • New 7.62x39mm ammunition type.
  • Enhanced versatility for hunting a variety of game.
  • Increased firepower and faster follow-up shots.

Free Update Content

Alongside the Rapid Hunt Rifle Pack, a free update will expand the Hunter Challenge system, introducing Community Challenges and enhancing Daily and Weekly Challenges.

  • Daily Challenges: Players can choose three challenges from a pool of 6, designed for short play sessions alone or with friends.
  • Weekly Challenges: Longer challenges are designed for all skill levels and offer cash and XP rewards.
  • Community Challenges: A brand-new feature where players collaborate to achieve ambitious but attainable shared goals, unlocking exclusive cosmetic rewards. Note: each platform will work towards its own community goal.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, Threads, and Hive, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.