TheHunter: Call of the Wild Receives New Rifle Pack & Free Update
theHunter: Call of the Wild has a new DLC pack available with new weapons to choose from, along with a new update to download
Indie game developer Expansive Worlds and publisher Avalanche Studios have released a new update and DLC pack for theHunter: Call of the Wild, as players can get their hands on the Rapid Hunt Rifle Pack. The shorthand to this is you're getting new guns that have a quicker trigger and more ammo, so if you don't really consider yourself a hunter and are just looking to shoot the wildlife in the game as quickly as possible, this is your pack. The game also got some free content in a new update to match, which we have more details about below.
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Rapid Hunt Rifle Pack
The Rapid Hunt Rifle Pack includes three much-anticipated semi-automatic hunting rifles, each designed to provide hunters with a versatile and powerful arsenal, along with a brand new 57.62x39mm ammo type. The weapon pack includes:
- The Perry .308: A rugged and reliable semi-auto rifle featuring a gas-operated long-stroke piston action and powerful recoil management, ensuring consistent accuracy for medium to big game hunting.
- The Hansson .30-06: Designed for quick action and hip fire, this rifle offers an exceptionally smooth action for fast follow-up shots, ideal for medium to big game.
- The Quist Reaper 7.62×39: Known for its ease of use and the force of 7.62x39mm rounds, this rifle is a timeless choice for small to medium game.
Additional Features:
- Three new semi-automatic hunting rifles: Perry .308, Hansson .30-06, and Quist Reaper 7.62×39.
- New 7.62x39mm ammunition type.
- Enhanced versatility for hunting a variety of game.
- Increased firepower and faster follow-up shots.
Free Update Content
Alongside the Rapid Hunt Rifle Pack, a free update will expand the Hunter Challenge system, introducing Community Challenges and enhancing Daily and Weekly Challenges.
- Daily Challenges: Players can choose three challenges from a pool of 6, designed for short play sessions alone or with friends.
- Weekly Challenges: Longer challenges are designed for all skill levels and offer cash and XP rewards.
- Community Challenges: A brand-new feature where players collaborate to achieve ambitious but attainable shared goals, unlocking exclusive cosmetic rewards. Note: each platform will work towards its own community goal.