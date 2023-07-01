Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Project Loki, Theorycraft Games

Theorycraft Games Revealed Their New Game Titled Project Loki

Theorycraft Games gives us a bit of a look at their latest project in the works, as we have a trailer for their next game, Project Loki.

Indie game developer and publisher Theorycraft Games decided to show off a brand new game this week as they revealed their current title, Project Loki. Obviously, that's not the real name of the game; that's what they're calling it in development. The company released a new trailer, which we have for you below, showing off concepts of the game, while also offering players a chance to get in on some of the testing by registering on their website. We got more info on the game below along with a quote from the CEO.

"Project Loki is a squad-based hero battleground—a blend of genres and a new take on hero-based combat. Described by playtesters as "League meets Apex meets Smash," Project Loki is an all-in-one group adventure, a competitive sandbox, and highlight factory. In a session of Loki, players will assemble a squad of heroes; outplay other teams in sprawling, free-flowing battles; run the edge of a huge world in the sky; and dream up crazy strategies in a massive combat sandbox."

"As players and developers, we feel like it's been a minute since there's been something truly new and fun to play with your friends," said Joe Tung, CEO of Theorycraft Games. "To make Project Loki, we took our collective experiences working on some of the biggest team-based PvP games like League, Valorant, Apex Legends, and Overwatch, and have been building with a group of hardcore playtesters out the gate. Now Project Loki has evolved into something fresh and unlike anything we've played so far, and we're ready to take the next step. It might seem early, but we became independent to take a big swing on behalf of players; to do that means involving them as soon as possible, showing our work, and building a community that we'll listen to across every stage of development."

