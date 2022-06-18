These Are The Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest 2022 Runners-Up

Earlier this year, we at Bleeding Cool showed off some of the best Pokémon TCG artwork you've ever seen with an interesting twist, though. Most of these illustrations were not, in fact, coming to an upcoming Pokémon TCG expansion like our other preview series. The series was a collection of the annual Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest submissions that have now been made public. I ran through my personal selections from the Top 300 submissions as picked by TPCI. Today, let's we will follow up that series by looking at the Runners-Up picked by Pokémon TCG.

The one big bummer here is that these two entries will not be turned into cards. Ross Draws illustrates a beautiful Arcanine cuddling with Oddish — an unlikely due, but a cute one — and Mingo illustrates Pikachu by way of Lisa Frank. To me, Mingo's Pikachu could've easily been the overall contest winner. Both of these are gorgeous and unique images though and while they won't become promo cards, the artists will be paid $1,000 each.

While these two are the top Runners-Up who won't be turned into cards, there are more that will receive $500 for ranking high. You can see the full list here.

The overall winner of the contest was REND, who will receive $5,000 for their Arcanine card. The other two winners are the first Runners-Up from Japan and the United States of America respectively. Japan's Kasai Taiga illustrated Bulbasaur suspended between tree branches by its vines and the United States' Julie Hang drew a moody Greninja, depicting this popular Pokémon brooding. Each of those will be given $3,000. All three of those top entries will be turned into cards.

For more on these incredible submissions to the Pokémon TCG 2022 Illustration contest, you can check out the entire collection right here. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for coverage on all things Pokémon daily.