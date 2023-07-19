Posted in: Games, Limited Run Games, Video Games | Tagged: This Way Madness Lies, Zeboyd Digital Games

This Way Madness Lies To Be Released On PC & Switch

Zeboyd Digital Games and Limited Run Games will be releasing This Way Madness Lies on both Nintendo Switch and PC next week.

Developer Zeboyd Digital Games and publisher Limited Run Games confirmed This Way Madness Lies is headed to both PC and Nintendo Switch. In case you haven't seen the game before, this one was designed to look and feel like a classic JRPG with a story revolving around schoolgirls with special powers. The game has been out in Early Access on Steam for a while now, which has earned them some praise. The full version will finally give players a chance to experience the full story. You can check out more about it below and watch the latest trailer, as the team are also planning to release the game for the PS5 later this year.

"As the leader of the Stratford-Upon-Avon High Drama Society, Imogen is no ordinary girl! Sure, she goes to school every day and helps produce plays for the community, but beyond that, she's a magical girl! With her powers, she can teleport to alternate dimensions based on Shakespeare plays, fight back the forces of Nightmare, and still get back in time for dinner! Join Imogen, Paulina, Viola, Rosalind, Miranda, Beatrice, and Kate on an epic adventure throughout the Shakespearean metaverse in this comedy JRPG!"

"I believe that the world needs more quality RPG's that don't take dozens of hours before they get good. Something that's all killer, no filler, and fun for the whole family. This Way Madness Lies is great for when you need a burst of turn-based goodness, or just want to hang out with the members of the Stratford-Upon-Avon High Drama Society. And now that it's coming to the Nintendo Switch, the fun doesn't have to stop even when you're suffocating in a crowded subway car or at an outdoor party you'd rather not be attending," commented Robert Boyd, Founder of Zeboyd Digital Entertainment LLC.

