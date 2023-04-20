THQ Nordic Will Revise Its Digital Showcase On August 11th THQ Nordic decided to let fans know they would be holding another Digital Showcase, only the notice came four months in advance.

THQ Nordic revealed this morning that they will be bringing back their own livestream event as their Digital Showcase will return on August 11th. It's a little odd that the company has decided to make this announcement four months in advance, especially when there will be a bevy of other livetstreams happening long before it over the Summer. But hey, it's their stream and their call, soi it looks like they're going to stake a claim for that date and hope no one decides to plan something in advance to run alongside it. According to the limited amount of info released for it, the stream will begin with an announcement from HandyGames, who will show off their titles in the pre-show, which will then lead into the main THQ Nordic showcase where they will give updates on current titles and reveal new ones. They chose not to give too much away, but they did drop notice that games such as Alone in the Dark, Outcast 2, and Trine 5 would most likely be a part of the show.

We are surprised they did not reveal more games that might be talked about, but the reality is a lot of heat they have going on is kind of in limbo without a release date. A good example of that is AEW Fight Forever, which has been in development for over three years and has constantly had its release date pushed back. That's not to say a lot of their games aren't going to come out or anything like that, it's more the fact that there's a lot of moving parts on titles we know about still, and dates have yet to be locked down. The showcase could serve as a point to do just that, as they've basically now given themselves an internal clock to get everything up-to-date in time for the presentation. We'll see what happens in August.