CraftCraft: Fantasy Merchant Simulator Was Released Today For Steam

Wanna run a show in fantasy times? CraftCraft: Fantasy Merchant Simulator has been released this week, as you can play it righ now on Steam

Article Summary CraftCraft: Fantasy Merchant Simulator launches on Steam and GOG for PC players worldwide.

Run your own fantasy shop, craft unique items, and customize your merchant character.

Choose your race—moth, elf, or cat—while influencing Windspell’s story and residents.

Enjoy hands-on crafting, full voice acting, branching story, romance, and cute pet companions.

Indie game developer Pineapple Works, with co-publishers Placeholder Gameworks and Hawthorn Games, has released their new sim title, CraftCraft: Fantasy Merchant Simulator. If you haven';t checked the game out, this is basically a fun simulator title in which you will run a shop in fantasy times, whenever that may be in your mind, making items for adventurers to buy from you before they go off to slay or be slayed by a dragon.

Every item in the shop is your own creation as you'll be given a blueprint and some supplies designed to help turn worthless junk into junk you can put a price tag on and claim will help the adventurers out. Sometimes you'll scavange for materials, sometimes you'll have what you need to craft and even enchant an item. But no matter how you go about doing it, the key thing is to help the customers and keep your shop open for business for another day. Enjoy the trailer above as the game is out now for Steam and GOG.

CraftCraft: Fantasy Merchant Simulator

CraftCraft is an RPG merchant sim with hands on crafting! Create a necklace for a mermaid or a sword made of dragon blood – you choose! Be a Moth or an Elf or a Cat and express your creativity in your cozy crafting studio and change the lives of locals in the mysterious port town of Windspell.

Become a jeweler or a smith in a quaint port town.

Create a moth / elf / cat character!

Meet a lot of different folks and impact their lives. Your choices matter!

♥♥♥ Romance ♥♥♥

Have a cute owlcat as a pet.

Relax and craft!

Short branching story spanning 11 in-game days with multiple endings

Full voice acting (English only)

Completely unique crafting simulation

Original soundtrack recorded with real folk instruments

