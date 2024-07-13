Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Creature Games, Puddle Studio, Thrasher

Thrasher Releases Brand-New Extended Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest extended gameplay trailer for the VR game Thrasher, as we get a greater preview of what the game will play like.

Article Summary New Thrasher VR gameplay trailer released by Puddle Studio and Creature Games.

Game set to launch on Apple Vision Pro in July, Steam VR to follow in December.

Features music and visuals by Brian Gibson, known for Thumper and Lightning Bolt.

Experience thrilling challenges, power-ups, and a captivating spatial audio showcase.

Indie game developer Puddle Studio and publisher Creature Games released a new extended gameplay trailer for their VR title Thrasher. After being revealed on a few different two-hour-long video game livestreams, the team decided to give a better preview of how the game will play ahead of its launch on the Apple Vision Pro, which is set to happen on July 25. But fear not, VR fans, as it will also arrive for Steam VR this December. Enjoy the trailer above!

Thrasher

From artist and composer Brian Gibson, the mind behind the cult hit Thumper, comes Thrasher, a mind-melting arcade action odyssey and visceral audiovisual experience. With the wave of your hand, guide a magnificent space eel through breathtaking and unsettling landscapes. Swoop, dash, and thrash to defeat wild bosses in the ultimate race for survival.

Transcend Spacetime: Immerse yourself in a dazzling odyssey where music, visuals, and gameplay mesh into one transcendent experience. Journey from the depths of primordial gloom to the heights of celestial bliss, culminating in a heart-pounding reckoning with a cosmic baby god.

Immerse yourself in a dazzling odyssey where music, visuals, and gameplay mesh into one transcendent experience. Journey from the depths of primordial gloom to the heights of celestial bliss, culminating in a heart-pounding reckoning with a cosmic baby god. You Versus The Universe: Swoop, dash, and thrash at breakneck speed, busting through obstacles and stacking up combos, leading to nine jaw-dropping encounters with mysterious leviathans that will challenge your skills and your sanity.

Swoop, dash, and thrash at breakneck speed, busting through obstacles and stacking up combos, leading to nine jaw-dropping encounters with mysterious leviathans that will challenge your skills and your sanity. Power Up: Deploy power-ups to supercharge your space eel and max out your combos. Create a destructive rainbow spray of bullets, bulldoze everything in a blaze of color and light, or slow things down to create a perfect path through the chaos.

Deploy power-ups to supercharge your space eel and max out your combos. Create a destructive rainbow spray of bullets, bulldoze everything in a blaze of color and light, or slow things down to create a perfect path through the chaos. Sound & Fury: Lose yourself in the enthralling soundtrack created by designer Brian Gibson, bassist for the band Lightning Bolt. Thrasher is a spatial audio showcase that creates a stunning sensory experience.

Lose yourself in the enthralling soundtrack created by designer Brian Gibson, bassist for the band Lightning Bolt. is a spatial audio showcase that creates a stunning sensory experience. Chill Or Challenge: Vibe out and enjoy the wild journey, or push yourself to the limit by chaining together massive combos to worm your way up the rankings.

