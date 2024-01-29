Posted in: Atari, Games, Plaion, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Run, food fight, Ninja Golf

Three Classic Atari 7800 Titles To Be Re-Released This May

Atari and Plaion are working together to re-release three titles for the Atari 7800, as theyw ill be released together in May 2024.

Article Summary Atari partners with Plaion to re-release three Atari 7800 classics in May 2024.

Fatal Run, Food Fight, and Ninja Golf to return with new packaging and classic cartridges.

Experience post-apocalyptic racing, chaotic food battles, and ninja-infused golf gameplay.

Pre-orders available now on Amazon for the May 24 launch of these beloved retro titles.

Plaion announced today they are working with Atari to release three of the company's classic titles from the Atari 7800 library this coming May. Players will have a chance to get three re-launched games as Fatal Run, Food Fight, and Ninja Golf will all be made available, complete with new packaging and playable on classic cartridges. Or, you know, if you're the kind of person that likes to collect them, you can do that too. We have info about all three games for you below, as they are currently up for pre-order on Amazon and will be released at the same time on May 24, 2024.

Fatal Run

In this post-apocalyptic racing game, you must travel to various towns, delivering medicine while on your way to a missile base that houses a rocket that can save the world. This classic title represents the popularity of post-apocalyptic themes from when it was originally released in 1990, themes that are still prevalent today.

Food Fight

You play as Charley, trying to eat an ice cream cone. But first, you must avoid the chefs who are out to get you: Angelo, Zorba, Oscar, and Jacques. Avoid the food thrown at you by the chefs to get the cone. You can also throw your own food at the chefs to slow them down. This much-loved title has endured as a classic in retro gaming circles and is often praised for its fast-paced and straightforward gameplay.

Ninja Golf

The Ultimate Ninja and sporting challenge, a game of golf and fierce Ninja battle. Swing and kick away at Ninjas, duck-whipping stars, picking up treasure, and shooting for birdies. It's all part of a day's fun. This unconventional combination of ninja combat and golf mechanics has helped Ninja Golf stand out as one of the most unusual games for Atari consoles.

