Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Furkan Baytak, Furkan Özkaya, Ticking Together, Vellichor Games

Ticking Together Confirmed For Release This Week

Can you defuse a bomb in a cyberpunk future with help from friends? Test your skills when Ticking Together comes out later this week

Article Summary Ticking Together launches this week, bringing bomb-defusing co-op action to Steam in a cyberpunk setting.

Work solo or team up with friends to survive 1-4 player platforming and physics-based bomb tossing trials.

Defuse a live bomb every 15 seconds while racing through futuristic obstacle courses under time pressure.

Master fast-paced coordination, quick reflexes, and precise teamwork to save the city from destruction.

Indie game developers Furkan Baytak and Furkan Özkaya, with publisher Vellichor Games, have set a release date for their latest game, Ticking Together. If you haven't seen this yet, the game is a 1-4 co-op title in which you work together trying to defuse a bomb, carrying it through ridiculous obstacle courses and having to change hands every 15 seconds with a teammate. Hence the name of the game. We have more inmfo and a trailer for you here as it will be released for Steam on December 3, 2025. In case you can't wait, there's also a free dmeo on Steam right now.

Ticking Together

In Ticking Together, you take on the role of one of four elite bomb defuse teams in a stylish cyberpunk world teetering on the edge of annihilation. Somewhere beneath the neon haze and mechanical chaos lies a bomb powerful enough to level the entire city—and you're the unlucky team assigned to deliver it across a series of deadly obstacle courses. The catch? Every 15 seconds, the bomb must be stabilized using a unique hand scan. That means moving fast, thinking faster, and tossing the live payload between teammates as you jump, slide, climb, and dash across impossible terrain. Drop it, and you're done. Forget to scan it, and the city burns.

Ticking Tension: A live bomb accompanies you every step of the way. It must be scanned every 15 seconds to stay stable. Coordination is survival.

A live bomb accompanies you every step of the way. It must be scanned every 15 seconds to stay stable. Coordination is survival. 1-4 Player Co-op Mayhem: Play solo or with up to 3 friends. Coordinate your movements, time your bomb passes, and stay in sync, because in Ticking Together, every second counts and every misstep can blow it all up.

Play solo or with up to 3 friends. Coordinate your movements, time your bomb passes, and stay in sync, because in Ticking Together, every second counts and every misstep can blow it all up. Stylized Platforming in a Cyberpunk World: Jump, climb, and run through a series of carefully crafted levels set in a visually striking cyberpunk city. Each stage offers new challenges and a distinct atmosphere, combining skill-based platforming with a unique, stylized look.

Jump, climb, and run through a series of carefully crafted levels set in a visually striking cyberpunk city. Each stage offers new challenges and a distinct atmosphere, combining skill-based platforming with a unique, stylized look. Physics-Based Bomb Tossing: Tossing the bomb between players isn't just a feature; it's a necessity.

Tossing the bomb between players isn't just a feature; it's a necessity. Skill-Based Trials: Precision movement, reaction speed, and tight coordination define success. Every player is responsible for the team's survival.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!