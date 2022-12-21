Blue Archive Releases New Story Event In Latest Update

Nexon dropped a new update into Blue Archive this week, adding a new story event to continue the exploits of the classmates. This new addition is part of Volume 3, as you're getting Chapter 4, which they are calling "Kyrie of the Forgotten Gods." This will update the main story and explore the aftermath of the Eden Treaty, as you'll need to battle and prevent catastrophe, all while maintaining the peace when Seia suddenly loses consciousness. The game also comes with updates to the Arius District Exploration Guide Task, new main stories to complete, several missions, and ;essons to earn Old Arius Badges. We got more info on the update below.

"New students have been added who are affiliated with Arius Satellite School and Arius Squad, who go by the names Misaki and Hiyori. Misaki is an Explosive-type Striker whose EX Skill deals damage over time that is proportional to her ATK to enemies within a circular range. Explosive-type Special Student Hiyori's EX Skill fires artillery that deals damage proportional to her ATK to the first enemy it hits, decreasing that enemy's DEF against every Arius Squad student in the unit. Also, Commissions with currency dungeon content now have K difficulty, and the max account level has been raised to 80. Main Story Mission Chapter 19 and T7 Equipment like the Bucket Hat and Arm Warmer have also been updated. Until Tuesday, January 3rd, Nexon will be holding five Double Rewards Campaigns, such as Lessons and Scrimmages, to celebrate the Main Story Update."

"The city's academies are divided into their own districts and are considered mostly independent. The General Student Council acts as governing board to manage the academies as a whole. However, the group's ability to govern has come to halt since the mysterious disappearance of the General Student Council president. Countless issues have begun to surface throughout Kivotos in the absence of the president's leadership. To avoid disaster, the General Student Council requests assistance from the Federal Investigation Club, otherwise known as Schale. In fact, Schale is the city's newest club and the last to be approved before the president's disappearance. To accomplish its task, Schale relies on the guidance of a Sensei who can help them resolve the incidents around Kivotos."