Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eclipse Glow Games, Tides of Annihilation

Tides of Annihilation Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Tides of Annihilation, as the fantasy action-adventure title will be released in 2026

Article Summary Watch the new gameplay trailer for Tides of Annihilation, launching on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation in 2026

Play as Gwendolyn, battling through a warped London inspired by Arthurian legends and fantasy realms

Command over ten unique knights, using the Dual Frontline Battle system for strategic, cooperative combat

Explore fractured realities, confront colossal knights, and uncover the mysteries binding a shattered world

Developer and publisher Eclipse Glow Games have released a new gameplay trailer today for their upcoming title, Tides of Annihilation. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a antasy action-adventure that takes inspiration from the Arthurian legend, as evil has spread throughout modern London. You will take on the role of Gwendolyn, who will fight alongside spectral knights to slowly take back the land one piece at a time, while also trying to save her family in the process. The latest trailer, which you can see here, shows off a few elements of the game, including the Dual Frontline Battle system and the Mirror Realm, as well as how the world has been fractured into different realities. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be out for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation sometime in 2026.

Tides of Annihilation

London lies in ruin, torn apart by an abrupt invasion from another realm. As Gwendolyn, the city's last surviving inhabitant, you will face off against otherworldly foes as she navigates a world where reality and fantasy intertwine, unravelling the mysteries binding this shattered existence. A once-vibrant London has been torn asunder into an eerie reflection of itself—its buildings distorted, lifeforms transformed, and its history shrouded in shadow. Venture into this devastated world to uncover hidden truths and find a way to save your family, city, and the very fabric of reality itself.

Experience a unique knightly combat system that allows you to command a band of over ten legendary knights. Inspired by Arthurian lore, each knight brings unique skills and abilities to your team. Combine their powers to craft your own battle strategies, unleashing awe-inspiring cooperative attacks. Forge a path to victory with your personalised Order of Knights. Towering like mountains, the colossal knights roaming Greater London are more than mere setpieces—they are integral to your journey. Engage in epic battles against these mighty giants, scale their massive forms, and delve into their palatial depths and uncover the grand tales that define their existence.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!