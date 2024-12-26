Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: NineZyme OÜ, Tile Tales: Pirate

Tile Tales: Pirate Aims For Console & PC Release in 2025

Tile Tales: Pirate will be venturing into different lands, as the mobile game will be released for consoles and PC across next year

Developer and publisher NineZyme OÜ has revealed that they will be releasing their mobile game Tile Tales: Pirate for both PC and consoles. If you haven't seen the game before, you slide tiles around to carve out new paths to fight enemies and find buried treasure, all while solving hand-crafted puzzles in the process. Right now, you can play the game for iOS and Android, but the Steam version is earmarked for Q1 2025, while the Switch version will arrive in Q2, followed by Xbox and PlayStation in Q3. You can see more of the PC version in the trailer above.

Tile Tales: Pirate

Follow the journey of our mischievous yet lovable Pirate after he crash lands on a mysterious and remote island. Help him plunder his way across many interesting environments in search of elusive treasures! Along the way, he'll encounter ambitious monkeys, hungry natives, naive villagers, restless spirits, giant creatures, voodoo rituals, ancient ruins, lava flows, and one overly playful bear. Contend with many different obstacles, critters, and characters… all in his obsessive hunt to collect everything shiny!

Plenty of puzzlin' | 90 levels across nine bootyful biomes ranging from sunny beaches to dark and moody graveyards where more than just treasure lies buried.

| 90 levels across nine bootyful biomes ranging from sunny beaches to dark and moody graveyards where more than just treasure lies buried. Collect Treasures | X marks the spot, but ye wouldn't be a pirate if ye left any treasures on yer route there. Plunder anything shiny and become the richest pirate of the seven seas.

| X marks the spot, but ye wouldn't be a pirate if ye left any treasures on yer route there. Plunder anything shiny and become the richest pirate of the seven seas. Give Yer Peg Leg A Break | Earn more stars for completing levels with no wasted moves. Wooden legs don't just grow on trees ye know… (oh wait, they do!)

| Earn more stars for completing levels with no wasted moves. Wooden legs don't just grow on trees ye know… (oh wait, they do!) Pirates Are Not Known For Their Patience | Use the Fast Forward button to get there fastarrr or undo yer mistakes (not that a cunning captain like yerself would ever make any)

| Use the Fast Forward button to get there fastarrr or undo yer mistakes (not that a cunning captain like yerself would ever make any) Cutlass Cutscenes | Enjoy funny animations and interactions throughout the adventure and by the end, yer belly will be as full of laughter as it is filled with rum.

