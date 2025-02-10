Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Team HalfBeard, Time To Morp, Yogacast Games

Time to Morp Has Confirmed Version 1.0 Release Date

After having been out in Early Access for over a year, Time to Morp will finally see the full version released on Steam in early March

Article Summary Team HalfBeard and Yogacast Games release full version of Time to Morp on March 6, 2025.

Time to Morp is a colony sim game with quirky creatures and resource gathering.

Morph and mix Morps for endless possibilities and efficient resource management.

Experience friendship, exploration, and automation in single-player or with friends.

Indie game developer Team HalfBeard and publisher Yogacast Games have finally revealed when the full version of Time to Morp will be released. The game has been out in Early Access for over a year now, giving players a sample of the colony sim game where you take care of creatures called Morps and use them to gather resources, build the farm, and decorate a base. Now we know that Version 1.0 of the game will finally be released on MArch 6, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here as we wait for the full version to come out.

Time to Morp

Time to Morp is a game about weird and quirky creatures, building bases, exploring worlds, automation, research, and much more. But, most importantly, it's a game about – friendship! Search for new resources, discover different biomes, climb mountains, find secrets or just chill near a lake while some sneaky Morp is trying to steal your sandwich… Morp?! Morps! A whole bunch of cute little creatures! Some are friendly, some are not, some bite, and some just run in circles and scream…but the most important part is – they MORPH! Shapeshift, change, mutate, you name it! Feed a Morp metal to create a metal-producing creature, or create a Morp that digs resources from below. Mix and match to produce every resource you need.

Place fences, pipes, pumps, wires, decorations, and lights and sit back in appreciation of a job well done and everyone living in peace and harmony. Or automate everything from Morp routes and food logistics to park visits and power consumption. Play in single-player or invite your friends to play, explore, build, and collectively wonder who fed fruit to an electrical Morp, and now you don't have enough electricity, and oh my god why is that tree on fire!? Research, expand, and unlock new gadgets, invent tools, craft vehicles, and explore. And never complete the main story because you have this one thing you can optimize just a little bit more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!