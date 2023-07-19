Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Asylum Square, Tiny Thor

Tiny Thor Confirmed For Switch Release In Early August

Gameforge released a brand new trailer this week for Tiny Thor, confirming the game will be release for Nintendo Switch next month.

Indie game developer Asylum Square and publisher Gameforge 4D confirmed this week that Tiny Thor is headed to the Nintendo Switch this August. The game has already come out on PC, and was originally revealed over the Spring for a Q2 release on console. It looks like they'll be holding true to that promise. The game will give you throwback feelings to the SNES/SEGA Genesis days as you'll experience a 16-bit platformer where you're basically a kidi version of the Norse god, taking on all kinds of dangers that come your way. You can check out the latest trailer down at the bottom as the game drops on August 3rd, 2023.

"Tiny Thor features 16-bit graphics and gameplay centered around using Mjölnir, leading our Norse hero through challenging levels filled with all kinds of obstacles. It offers tight controls, fast-paced action, and an experience tinged with nostalgia. Tiny Thor will feel familiar to retro fans, but also unique in its own ways. It features true 16-bit pixel art from Henk Nieborg and an original soundtrack by Chris Hülsbeck. Starting as a relatively simple platformer, Tiny Thor unfolds along the way, as you unlock all kinds of abilities that you dreamed of having back in the day. The platforming is punctuated with exhilarating boss battles which will test the son of Odin. Each realm features a set of almighty adversaries who want to stop Thor on his way to becoming a true god. You will need to make use of everything you learned along the way to beat them!

Master ricocheting hammer throws to overwhelm enemies.

Learn awesome special abilities.

Explore over 30 handcrafted levels across three distinct realms.

Challenging boss fights, each with unique mechanics.

Rattle your brain to solve tricky environmental puzzles.

Discover tons of secrets and collect hidden gems to unlock challenge levels.

Enjoy the story of a boy taking responsibility.

