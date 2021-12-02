The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Part 13

The Pokémon TCG has outdone itself with its latest release, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Fusion Strike, which was released in November 2021, is the largest expansion that the Pokémon TCG has ever released with a whopping 264 cards before Secret Rares. The set is partly based on the Japanese expansion Fusion Arts but also adapts several key Japanese promo cards as well as cards from sets like Eevee Heroes that were left out of that set's English equivalent, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is notable for its focus on the Mythical Pokémon Mew and Gengar VMAX, as well as its introduction of a new Battle Style to the competitive TCG with Fusion Pokémon now joining Rapid Strike and Single Strike. Now, let's take a journey through the best cards in this staggeringly large set of Pokémon cards.

And here we go. This is the moment we've been waiting for. Fusion Strike is a varied set, as it essentially groups together cards from Japanese Pokémon TCG sets that were left out of their English equivalents. There are many different great Pokémon cards to hit here, with the Galarian Starters getting their VMAXes depicting their Gigantamax forms, some Gengar action, and even more Eeveelutions with the Espeon Alternate Art VMAX showing up here. All of that said, it cannot be debated — Fusion Strike is very much a Mew set. The chase cards are Mew, the focus is Mew, and the best artwork is largely Mew. It's only right that both the cutest and, somehow, most badass Pokémon-V in the set shows off Mew, the first-ever Mythical. Then, we have a much more common Mew pose, as the iconic Pokémon wears that sort of "I'm curiously floating!" expression that fans of the anime will recognize with warmth. The Mew VMAX is actually trending above many of the Full Arts and Secret Rares in Fusion Strike, which I think goes to show how much of a fan-favorite this Pokémon truly is.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike continues with more cards from the set. You can follow this spotlight series by clicking our Fusion Strike tag.