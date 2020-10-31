TinyBuild Surprise Launches Cartel Tycoon: Uncut Earliest Access

TinyBuild Games decided to surprise everyone with a special release this week for Cartel Tycoon: Uncut Earliest Access. As you might suspect from the title, this is an Early Access build and doesn't include the entire game. That said, it's enough to give you an idea of how the final version will work out when they eventually release it. The game will give you a chance of creating a drug empire from humble beginnings all the way to owning the trade and dealing with all the baggage that comes with it. You can get the game at this link as we have a trailer for you to check out below.

For the shrewd and cunning, the '80s drug trade offered untold wealth—money practically grew from coca and cannabis. Yet with profit came peril, and fatal violence was inevitable. Drug empires rose atop blood and fire. Strong, successful kingpins turned into dead ones. Push the boundaries of danger and power as a drug baron in the 1980s. Produce cocaine, marijuana, and more while researching new tiers of workshops and warehouses to boost profit margins. Conquer a vast fictional continent and claim each region by battling local cartels and authorities, installing a corrupt mayor, and more. Manage lieutenants with active and passive bonuses, sending them to run money, hide product, rob banks, and even assassinate fellow lieutenants. Defying genres with a diverse array of inspirations, including Frostpunk, Tropico, and Reigns, Cartel Tycoon puts players in situations where death is inevitable, guided by historical accounts and economic research of real cartels. When the kingpin dies—whether to sheer military force, profit grinding to a halt, or a bullet from a rival—select a lieutenant to take their place and prepare to survive as the cycle of violent escalation begins anew.