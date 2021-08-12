Tinytopia Will Be Released At The End Of The Month

Mastiff and MeNic Games announced today that Tinytopia will be coming out at the end of this month on Steam. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is a city-building game with a challenge as you're tasked with trying to build your own mini city skylines in locations around the home that aren't entirely conducive to being stable. Not to mention dealing with natural disasters and the occasional UFO. The game will fully be released on Steam on August 30th, 2021. We got the latest trailer for you down below.

As the mayor of Tinytopia, build and manage flourishing toy towns and cities for your citizens and protect them from all sorts of cute catastrophes. Use toy building blocks to create awesome megastructures and transform charming villages into bustling metropolises. Tinytopia delivers a tremendous experience on a tabletop scale that's as challenging or relaxing as you like. Big Cities, Big Goals, Miniature Pieces: A playful blend of city-building, physics-based challenges, and oh-so-satisfying destruction. Use a collection of toy structures, tools, and services to create your own digital desktop destinations across 24 levels.

Are you looking for a challenge worthy of a municipal mayoral mastermind like yourself? Tinytopia's Challenge levels are full of physics-based fun that will test the limits of your planning and balancing skills, timing, and creativity. A Smashing Good Time: Protect your tiny citizens from catastrophes like tornadoes, fires, monster attacks, UFOs, and more. Or flip a switch and watch it all come crumbling down!