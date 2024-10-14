Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fireshine Games, La Grange, Toads Of The Bayou

Toads Of The Bayou Confirmed For Mid-November Release

After beiing announced over a year and a half ago, Toads of the Bayou has a release date for PC as it will arrive next month

Indie game developer La Grange and publisher Fireshine Games confirmed the official release date for Toads of the Bayou, which will be released next month. In case you don't know this one, the game is a turn-based tactical roguelike deckbuilding game in which you play as a group of toads (who look like they know Mr. Toad) who are defending their home in the bayou from Baron Samedi and his group of enemies. Enjoy the trailer and more as the game comes out on November 19 for PC via Steam.

Toads of the Bayou

Combining frog-like deck building with strategic toad-based combat, Toads of the Bayou sees a band of toads rising to defend themselves from Baron Samedi's evil forces as they attempt to build a new life in the swamps of the deep south. Create a powerful deck to hop into combat and outwit your enemies, playing as three suave toads, each with unique abilities and traits. Combine tactical movement cards with powerful combat cards as you battle against the Baron's forces, banding together to defeat his waves of minions and fearsome aides. Restore the toads' Tavern to gain unique new abilities, new cards, and new allies to join you on our journey. Tactically lead your toads into battle across three islands, earning upgrades to help your toads' chances of survival on future runs.

Fortify the bayou and hop into strategic grid-based combat in a challenging mix of turn-based tactics and run-based roguelike deck building.

Play as three suave toads on a mission to defend their bayou from Baron Samedi's evil forces.

Lead your toads into battle against waves of minions and ten fearsome bosses across three different islands, earning upgrades at the end of each run to help your toads' future survival.

Build a personalized deck with over 50 unique cards, combining tactical movement cards with powerful combat cards to overcome your enemies.

Upgrade and restore the Tavern to gain new abilities, new cards, and new allies to join you on your journey.

