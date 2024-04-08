Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bitwave Games, Toaplan

Toaplan Arcade Shoot 'Em Up Collection Vol. 4 Has Been Released

Bitwave Games has released Toaplan Arcade Shoot ‘Em Up Collection Vol. 4, along with an Ultimate package to get all at once.

Article Summary Bitwave Games unveils Toaplan Arcade Shoot ‘Em Up Collection Vol. 4 with four classic titles.

All four volumes available in an Ultimate bundle on Steam and GOG for complete Toaplan action.

Collection includes Grind Stormer, Twin Hawk, Truxton II, and Dogyuun with quality-of-life features.

Experience manic shooters with new modes, enhanced gameplay, and strategic depth in each title.

Bitwave Games has released the latest collection of games for the Toaplan Arcade Shoot 'Em Up Collection Vol. 4, as four more games are back on the market. The company has steadily been releasing these old-school titles from Toaplan, giving them new life in a new collection of games. This latest one comes with four games, as you're getting Grind Stormer, Twin Hawk, Tructon II, and Dogyuun. Along with this release, the company also released an Ultimate bundle, where you can get all four collections in one purchase on both Steam and GOG. We have more info on this latest addition for you below.

Toaplan Arcade Shoot 'Em Up Collection

Spanning an epic four volumes, the Toaplan Arcade Shoot 'Em Up Collection comes to an epic conclusion with the release of Vol. 4, providing shooter fans with a definitive library of the best in arcade shmup' action! Saving the best until last, Vol. 4 delivers four superlative games, each with the signature imagination and challenging gameplay made so famous by Toaplan shooters, standing as master examples of the genre. As fans as have come to expect from the Bitwave Games series of Toaplan shooters, Toaplan Arcade Shoot 'Em Up Collection Vol. 4 has once again brought each game to PC with the utmost care, concentrating on authenticity while bestowing each title with a raft of quality-of-life features, offering considered enhancements, and broadening the appeal to players with varying degrees of skill.

Grind Stormer – Grind Stormer, aka 'V・V', is a vertically scrolling shooter with gorgeous pixel art graphics and an upbeat FM soundtrack. Developed by an all-star team at Toaplan, the game is a superb early example of a manic shooter, a precursor to the 'bullet hell' shoot 'em up genre so popular today. The Japanese version of the game, called V・V (pronounced V Five), features a selectable power-up system with gauges, providing a strategic gameplay element where the key to success is to use the appropriate weapon for each level and enemy encounter.

Twin Hawk – Take on powerful tanks and battleships with in this military themed vertical arcade shoot 'em up by Toaplan! Summon friendly fighter planes to avoid emergencies and increase firepower. A vertical scrolling shooter, gamers must defy the oncoming army and navy barrages, assisted by calling up a formation of six friendly fighters. In Twin Hawk, a strategic approach is the key to success, but the challenge ramps up when the last stage is cleared, entering Round Two of the conflict with the difficulty getting progressively harder with each loop of the game! Like the Japanese title of the game Daisenpu (Great Whirlwind) implies, the game will eventually come at you with full force, never letting go!

Truxton II – The sequel to Toaplan's shoot 'em up masterpiece, Truxton II is a thrilling slice of space action with an unforgiving difficulty level. Enjoy the visually stunning pixel graphics and vibrant music as you dodge the high-speed bullet rain and take on tough bosses. Casual players who dare to play Truxton II can take solace in the added easy mode, and the modern features of rewind and quick save that gives players a fighting chance to advance through the quick bullet rain and tough bosses.

Dogyuun – A science fiction-themed vertically scrolling shoot 'em up game known for its stunning detailed pixel art, gigantic bosses, and menacing difficulty. Quite possibly the most rock n' roll shooting game of all time, Dogyuun is packed with a huge enemy variety, providing a tough challenge even for hardened shmup' veterans. Dogyuun is a visual spectacle of amazing pixel art graphics and detailed animation under the artistic vision of Hayashi Miho and Koetsu Iwabuchi and marks the debut of manga artist Junya Inoue as one of the graphic artists.

