Today Is Shiny Marill Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Today is Shiny Marill Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Here is everything you need to know about this hour-long event.

Marill Spotlight Hour happens tonight in Pokémon GO from 6-7pm local time to you. The game will be flooded with this little blue and round cutie, which will even be showing up in spawn points usually inactive in the game. Now, this would normally be a pretty exciting Spotlight Hour considering that Marill is a Shiny-capable Pokémon, but… let's be real. Niantic hosted Marill Limited Research Day with dozens of Marill encounters with a boosted Shiny rate just a few weeks ago, so this isn't going to be a majorly hyped Spotlight Hour. Still, it's just one hour and it's a good chance for anyone who got robbed of a lime green Shiny Marill during that event, so hey… why not, you know?

Now, even if you do have Shiny Marill, this is indeed a Spotlight Hour worth playing. The Spotlight Hour bonus is double catch Stardust, so of course, be sure to throw on Star Pieces… but check this out. As this takes place during the Luminous Legends Y Part Two event, remember that we have unlocked triple catch XP. With so many Marill around, this is a great chance to take advantage of both the event bonus and the Spotlight Bonus at once. I recommend putting on Star Pieces and Lucky Eggs for the full hour, but also take the time to figure out your comfortable "Excellent" throw on Marill. It's a fairly easy species to hit "Excellent" on in Pokémon GO and racking up those with triple catch XP and a Lucky Egg is going to be a major XP boost.

