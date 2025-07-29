Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: adventure week, Delightful Days, pokemon

Toedscool & Shiny Wiglett Arrive in Pokémon GO Adventure Week

That's not Tentacool or Diglett you see! Pokémon GO introduces Toedscool and Shiny Wiglett in the next Adventure Week event.

Adventure Week returns to Pokémon GO. This time, it will focus on Paldean Pokémon that are inspired by original Kanto species: Wiglett and Toedscool, the latter of which makes its debut.

Here's what's happening for the Adventure Week 2025 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, July 29, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, July 29, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Toedscool debuts, along with its evolution, Toedscruel. You can use 50 Toedscool Candy to evolve Toedscool into Toedscruel.

Toedscool debuts, along with its evolution, Toedscruel. You can use 50 Toedscool Candy to evolve Toedscool into Toedscruel. Shiny release: Wiglett will be available in its Shiny form for the first time.

Wiglett will be available in its Shiny form for the first time. Wild Spawns: Wild spawns will feature in different areas, such as: Cities: Snubbull (can be Shiny), Trubbish (can be Shiny), Elgyem (can be Shiny), and Sizzlipede. Espurr (can be Shiny) will be a rare spawn. Forests or grassland: Skwovet (can be Shiny), Smoliv (can be Shiny), Figoudh, and Tadbulb. Toedscool will be a rare spawn. Mountains: Hippopotas, Drilbur, and Rufflet. All can be Shiny. Gligar (can be Shiny) will be a rare spawn. Beaches or water: Inkay, Mareanie, Dewpider, Sandygast, and Wiglett. All can be Shiny.

Wild spawns will feature in different areas, such as: Event bonuses: 2× XP for catching Pokémon. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for two hours. Field Research: Complete Field Research tasks to earn Stardust, Rare Candy, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Timed Research: There will be free and paid Timed Research. Free Timed Research: One Incense Four Rare Candy Encounters with event-themed Pokémon More Niantic notes: Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Paid Timed Research: $1.99 USD Three Lucky Eggs Four Rare Candy Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Beldum, Sandygast, Fidough and more! Niantic notes: Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

There will be free and paid Timed Research.

