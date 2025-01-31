Posted in: Aspyr Media, Crystal Dynamics, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Tomb raider, Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Releases New Footage

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered is on the verge of being released, but before that, the team shows off the changes that have been made

Article Summary Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered releases February 14, 2025, with improved visuals and gameplay options.

Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics offer classic vs. modern graphics and enhanced controls for fans new and old.

New features include Photo Mode, boss health bars, and additional trophies and achievements for players.

Experience Lara Croft's classic adventures with remastered editions of The Last Revelation, Chronicles, and The Angel of Darkness.

Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics have released a new video this week showing off some of the changes they made to Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered. The team dropped a new video on social media, comparing the original 2003 version to the 2025 version of Tomb Raider VI. It's a brief seven-second clip, but enough to show the dynamic changes they have made in how it looks. They also dropped a slightly longer video as part of a new PlayStation Blog piece, and revealed more static images from the development phase on their own website. Enjoy the content as the game will be out on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles, on February 14, 2025.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered will bring the next trio of beloved, globe-trotting Tomb Raider adventures, originally developed by Core Design, to modern platforms with a variety of improvements for players to relive or experience for the very first time. Discover remastered visuals that bring new life to environments, characters, and artifacts, with the option to toggle between classic and modern graphics on the fly! Choose between new modern controls inspired by later entries in the series for smoother movement and camera capability, or opt for the original tank-style controls. Photo Mode is also back with all poses from Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft included, along with brand-new ones to commemorate the adventure! Players will also find quality-of-life updates like boss health bars, plus new trophies and achievements* nodding to iconic moments from the series.

Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation (1999): Lara Croft uncovers the lost tomb of the Egyptian God Set, unwittingly unleashing him and fulfilling an ancient prophecy—one that plunges mankind into darkness. Pursued at every turn by her arch-rival, the unscrupulous archaeologist Werner Von Croy, Lara embarks on a journey of discovery across Egypt, where she must overcome the most ingenious puzzles and infernal traps ever devised while facing terrifying evil from beyond the grave.

Lara Croft uncovers the lost tomb of the Egyptian God Set, unwittingly unleashing him and fulfilling an ancient prophecy—one that plunges mankind into darkness. Pursued at every turn by her arch-rival, the unscrupulous archaeologist Werner Von Croy, Lara embarks on a journey of discovery across Egypt, where she must overcome the most ingenious puzzles and infernal traps ever devised while facing terrifying evil from beyond the grave. Tomb Raider: Chronicles (2000): Following the events of The Last Revelation , Lara Croft is buried in an Egyptian tomb and presumed dead. At her memorial, those closest to her reminisce about secrets from her past. Travel back and experience Lara's untold adventures, introducing new gameplay mechanics like stealth and tightrope balancing!

Following the events of , Lara Croft is buried in an Egyptian tomb and presumed dead. At her memorial, those closest to her reminisce about secrets from her past. Travel back and experience Lara's untold adventures, introducing new gameplay mechanics like stealth and tightrope balancing! Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness (2003): Accused of murder, Lara becomes a fugitive on the run, uncovering a sinister conspiracy involving alchemical experiments and the search for ancient artifacts. It's up to Lara to stop this unholy alliance from unleashing its incredible powers on the world.

