Tombwater Drops New Info After Its Released Was Pushed Back

We learned more about the various player architypes coming to Tombwater, as the game's release has still been pushed back

Article Summary Tombwater's release date remains delayed, but new gameplay details have been revealed by Moth Atlas and Midwest Games.

Seven distinct player archetypes offer unique abilities, weapons, and playstyles for every adventurer.

From Soldiers to Spellblades, each class brings different strategies to face Tombwater's eldritch horrors.

Try the free demo on Steam and experiment with archetypes while awaiting Tombwater's official launch date.

Indie game developer Moth Atlas and publisher Midwest Games have revealed more content details for their upcoming game, Tombwater. First off, the game was delayed from release back in November, and as of now, there's still no set launch date. In the meantime, the team revealed the different player archetypes you can play as, each with its own spin on combat and more. We have those details below and a video above, as there's a free demo available on Steam.

Tombwater – Player Archetypes

Soldier: Built for durability, the Soldier begins with the highest Strength and Life stats, alongside solid Gunslinging ability. Armed with the Dragoon Saber — a unique melee weapon — this class excels in close-quarters combat and rewards aggressive, front-line play.

Built for durability, the Soldier begins with the highest Strength and Life stats, alongside solid Gunslinging ability. Armed with the Dragoon Saber — a unique melee weapon — this class excels in close-quarters combat and rewards aggressive, front-line play. Gunslinger: Designed for precision and firepower, this class starts with the highest Gunslinging stat and a high-damage revolver with the fastest fire rate available. The Gunslinger favors quick and efficient takedowns before the Eldritch horrors can close in.

Designed for precision and firepower, this class starts with the highest Gunslinging stat and a high-damage revolver with the fastest fire rate available. The Gunslinger favors quick and efficient takedowns before the Eldritch horrors can close in. Occultist: Masters of knowledge, Occultists begin with high Lucidity and Mind. They are resilient against madness while being able to use powerful spellcasting, and start with a Rune Knife that reduces inflicted madness when enemies are hit with it.

Masters of knowledge, Occultists begin with high Lucidity and Mind. They are resilient against madness while being able to use powerful spellcasting, and start with a Rune Knife that reduces inflicted madness when enemies are hit with it. Tinkerer: Focused on preparation and adaptability, the Tinkerer boasts high Alchemy and begins with multiple consumables in tow. This class rewards players who thrive on crafting and clever use of resources in high-pressure encounters.

Focused on preparation and adaptability, the Tinkerer boasts high Alchemy and begins with multiple consumables in tow. This class rewards players who thrive on crafting and clever use of resources in high-pressure encounters. Spellblade: Blending steel and sorcery, the Spellblade starts with strong Strength, Lucidity, and Mind stats. This hybrid archetype delivers classic RPG action, balancing melee combat and utility spells for a flexible and dramatic play. Bonus that it starts with a move called "Grave Fingers."

Blending steel and sorcery, the Spellblade starts with strong Strength, Lucidity, and Mind stats. This hybrid archetype delivers classic RPG action, balancing melee combat and utility spells for a flexible and dramatic play. Bonus that it starts with a move called "Grave Fingers." Drifter: A jack-of-all-trades class with balanced stats across the board. As the game unfolds, Drifter's Saber will reward players for their adaptability to the character, including an elusive quickstep slash dash mechanic, which becomes lethal if used correctly.

A jack-of-all-trades class with balanced stats across the board. As the game unfolds, Drifter's Saber will reward players for their adaptability to the character, including an elusive quickstep slash dash mechanic, which becomes lethal if used correctly. Nameless: For the truly hardcore, the Nameless begin with weak equipment and minimal skill points, offering no safety net. Designed for souls-like veterans seeking a test of skill and perseverance…good luck with that Rusty Saber.

