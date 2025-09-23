Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Captain Wayne - Vacation Desperation, Ciaran Games, Silver Lining Interactive

Captain Wayne – Vacation Desperation Confirms Late November Launch

Captain Wayne – Vacation Desperation has been given a proper release date, as we'll see it arrive on Steam in late November

Play as Captain Wayne, a revenge-driven antihero with a shotgun arm and a taste for creative carnage.

Battle through eight massive areas on Orca Isle against the merciless Killer Whales gang.

Experience stylized cartoon gore, explosive action, wild weaponry, and hand-drawn voiced cinematics.

Indie game developer Ciaran Games and publisher Silver Lining Interactive have confirmed the launch date for Captain Wayne – Vacation Desperation. After being teased earlier this year and having a demo out for a while, the team confirmed the game will launch on November 25, 2025. Along with the news, they released a new trailer revealing more of the game, which we have for you here.

Captain Wayne – Vacation Desperation

In this fast-action, blood-drenched FPS, you play as the infamous Captain Wayne, a cigar-chomping, revenge-fueled menace with a shotgun replacing his severed arm, countless explosives, a bad attitude and a knack for creative carnage. Stranded on Orca Isle after a brutal ambush, Wayne sets out to reclaim his stolen ship and unleash hell on the mercenary gang that wronged him – the ruthless "Killer Whales." Clad in hot pink, fueled by rage and rum, and wielding an arsenal fit for a sea-demon, Captain Wayne doesn't just kill; he annihilates.

Whether he's blasting enemies into mist with his double-barreled palm, shredding them with his chain-gun fingers, or reducing them to chum with his explosive Boom Brew, every encounter is a symphony of destruction. Oh, and let's not forget the legend behind that shotgun arm. After a deadly clash with the fabled "Vampire Whale" cost him a limb, Wayne bolted "The Captain's Ol' Reliable" straight onto his stump and never looked back. Now, he's got one goal: to make the Killer Whales regret the day they crossed him.

A brutal, stylized cartoon gore-fest, because who said bloodshed can't be beautiful?

A relentlessly chaotic soundtrack, louder than a cannon blast!

Eight massive, enemy-packed areas across the treacherous Orca Isle.

Hand-drawn, fully-voiced cinematics that bring Wayne's unhinged antics to life.

An arsenal of over-the-top weapons designed for maximum, messy destruction.

Combat so fierce, the ocean itself might just split in half.



