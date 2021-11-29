Tonight: Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion Bonus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO

They're back! (Already!) If you're missing one of the Legendary Swords of Justice in Pokémon GO, now is your chance due to a weekend of special raid hours. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will feature bonus raid hours with a total of ten Legendaries available over the course of the current Hoopa-themed event. Yesterday, we got Regirock, Regice, and Registeel. Tonight, the trio of Virizion, Terrakion, and Cobalion will be back for the final special Raid Hour of the Mischief Unbound event in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, raids will be taken over by these Legendaries that can all be encountered in their Shiny forms.

Now, I normally release updated raid guides when Legendaries return in Pokémon GO. However, these three were just here! There's nothing to update, so I won't be featuring individual articles. However, you can use this piece as a catch-all guide to taking down all three of the Swords of Justice with these simplified counter guides.

Cobalion counters:

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Virizion counters:

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack Yveltal: Gust, Hurricane Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird Incarnate Forme Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane Staraptor: Wing Attack, Brave Bird Unfezant: Air Slash, Sky Attack Therian Forme Tornadus: Gust, Hurricane

Terrakion counters:

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf Jirachi: Confusion, Doom Desire Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic Espeon: Confusion, Psychic Gallade: Confusion, Psychic

In addition to these bonus Raid Hours, the following is happening this weekend in Pokémon GO as part of the Mischief Unbound event:

Today, November 29th: Beldum Spotlight Hour at 1 PM

The release of Hoopa Unbound via the form change mechanic in new Special Research