Tonight: Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion Bonus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO
They're back! (Already!) If you're missing one of the Legendary Swords of Justice in Pokémon GO, now is your chance due to a weekend of special raid hours. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will feature bonus raid hours with a total of ten Legendaries available over the course of the current Hoopa-themed event. Yesterday, we got Regirock, Regice, and Registeel. Tonight, the trio of Virizion, Terrakion, and Cobalion will be back for the final special Raid Hour of the Mischief Unbound event in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, raids will be taken over by these Legendaries that can all be encountered in their Shiny forms.
Now, I normally release updated raid guides when Legendaries return in Pokémon GO. However, these three were just here! There's nothing to update, so I won't be featuring individual articles. However, you can use this piece as a catch-all guide to taking down all three of the Swords of Justice with these simplified counter guides.
Cobalion counters:
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run
Virizion counters:
- Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack
- Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane
- Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack
- Yveltal: Gust, Hurricane
- Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird
- Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird
- Incarnate Forme Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane
- Staraptor: Wing Attack, Brave Bird
- Unfezant: Air Slash, Sky Attack
- Therian Forme Tornadus: Gust, Hurricane
Terrakion counters:
- Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf
- Jirachi: Confusion, Doom Desire
- Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic
- Espeon: Confusion, Psychic
- Gallade: Confusion, Psychic
In addition to these bonus Raid Hours, the following is happening this weekend in Pokémon GO as part of the Mischief Unbound event:
- Today, November 29th: Beldum Spotlight Hour at 1 PM
- The release of Hoopa Unbound via the form change mechanic in new Special Research