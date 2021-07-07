Tonight Is Defense Deoxys Raid Hour #1 Pokémon GO: July 2021

You may need to rally the troops for this one, because this is one tanky Pokémon. Deoxys features in Pokémon GO's weekly Raid Hour tonight in its Defense Forme which, as the name suggest, features bulked-up defense stats that will make it quite the toughie to take down in raids. During Raid Hour, most of the gyms in Pokémon GO will feature Defense Forme Deoxys raids that will run for the length of the hour. Here, you can read my weekly Raid Hour tips to help you take advantage of this Defense Forme Deoxys feature.

Shiny Defense Forme Deoxys is not available. Knowing this may take the pressure off some raiders, but there's also no knowing when this one may come back. The last time we saw a Defense Forme Deoxys feature was almost two full years ago in September 2019, so this may be a rare shot at catching this Mythical Pokémon.

Play more than one raid hour: Look to social media, where Facebook, Discord, Reddit, and even Twitter for international raid groups hosting invites. That way, you may be able to participate in multiple raid hours throughout the day in different time zones.

Build a team. This is especially critical with a Pokémon like Defense Forme Deoxys, which takes a minimum of four trainers and will give a fight to the very end. The number of raids I've done with four or five trainers where I've seen ineffective counters being used is… well, it's a lot of them. This can sometimes work out but with a Pokémon like this, if every trainer doesn't have the right counters, it could be a loss. Build your team by understanding the top counters with our Defense Forme Deoxys Raid Guide.

Best of luck, fellow Pokémon GO trainers. This is the first of two Deoxys Raid Hours this month, with the next coming one week from today.