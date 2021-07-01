Defense Forme Deoxys Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021

Defense Forme Deoxys is back in Pokémon GO after a long, long absence. This is quite the tanky Mythical Pokémon, so trainers will need to bring the very best counters to complete this raid. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Psychic-type Pokémon from the Hoenn region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Defense Forme Deoxys's 100% IVs.

Top Defense Forme Deoxys Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Defense Forme Deoxys counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)*

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Mega Gyarados (Bite, Crunch)*

Shadow Banette (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Absol (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

* Remember that you can only keep one Pokémon Mega Evolved at once, so while it's good to know your options here in the meta ranking, your best bet is to go with the overall best Mega: Gengar.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Defense Forme Deoxys with efficiency.

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Hydreigon (Bite, Dark Pulse)

Yveltal (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Genesect (Fury Cutter, X-Scissor)

Burn Drive Genesect (Fury Cutter, X-Scissor)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Bisharp (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Defense Forme Deoxys has, as the name suggests, great Defense and can be defeated with four trainers at minimum. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have five or six players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Deoxys.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Defense Forme Deoxys is not expected to be Shiny-capable during this feature.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Defense Forme Deoxys will have a CP of 1299 in normal weather conditions and 1624 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!