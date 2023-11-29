Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, pokemon, terrakion

Tonight Is Terrakion Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Before Terrakion Raid Hour begins tonight in Pokémon GO, create Raid Parties of the top counters using these valuable tips.

Article Summary Join the Terrakion Raid Hour in Pokémon GO from 6-7 PM.

Shiny Terrakions are up for grabs, alongside valuable Candy and Candy XL.

Use Shadow Pokémon, Mega Evolutions, and Primal Forms as top counters.

Today is Terrakion Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, Wednesday, November 28th, this Rock/Fighting-type Legendary Pokémon will appear in Tier Five Raids all over the game. Most Gyms on your map will feature these Raids, so you will have a great chance to hunt for Shiny Terrakion. Terrakion is also quite a useful Pokémon as both a Rock-type and Fighting-type, so it's certainly worth raiding to earn Candy and Candy XL that can be used to power up your own Terrakion. Let's look at some tips for this event.

If you have access to Shadow Pokémon, Mega Evolutions, and Primal Forms, these are some of the top counters to use. Remember, though, your Shadow Pokémon need their moves listed below unlocked. Do not go into a Tier Five raid using a Shadow that still has Frustration! The list goes:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Gardevoir: Confusion, Psychic

Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

When it comes to non-Shadows, you still have great options. You should use the following, in this order, to take advantage of Terrakion's weaknesses:

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Lunala: Confusion, Psychic

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Hoopa Confined: Confusion, Psychic

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Note that Terrakion itself is a great counter to Terrakion. How can this be? Keep in mind that with Raids, you aren't trying to last in the battle. You are trying to do as much damage as quickly as possible. Your Terrakion will be knocked out, but it'll go down swinging and taking out the Raid Boss's health.

