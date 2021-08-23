Toppo Topples Frieza In Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Set

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, for Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we see cards inspired by the Tournament of Power.

I'm a huge Frieza fan, and Dragon Ball Super has deepened my appreciation for this unrelentingly evil villain. Bar none, the coolest aspect of seeing Frieza return was seeing him forced to team up with Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of Earth's heroes — all of whom he hated — to fight for the universe's survival. Not for any noble reasons, of course, but because he's part of the universe. This dynamic setup led to multiple twists and turns which kept the viewers constantly second-guessing Frieza's alliances. We also saw interesting dynamics of the past come back when Frieza had moments with Gohan, who was just a young boy when he first faced off with the intergalactic tyrant on Planet Namek.

Now, as great as all that is… it's also incredibly gratifying to see Frieza get his ass kicked. There are few Dragon Ball Super characters I like less than Top (in the cards and other media, Toppo), but it's certainly fun to see him squeezing Frieza's head, threatening to pop it off on this DBSCG card.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Box comes out next month.