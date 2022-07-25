Torchlight: Infinite Drops New Trailer Showing Off New Characters

XD Inc. has released a new trailer for Torchlight: Infinite as they show off a few new characters in the game ahead of the open beta. Technically they released two trailers, one reminding you to pre-register, while the other gives a GC look at a few new faces. Both of which we have for you down below. The team is currently in the process of setting up an open beta but hasn't given a date yet; just confirmation you'll need to be registered to take part. Meanwhile, the main game will be released this October for PC, iOS, and Android.

Torchlight: Infinite allows players to create their own unique builds and combat styles through combining different skills, talents, gear, and hero traits. Each character in Torchlight: Infinite comes with 3 different hero traits, along with the game's 230 skills and the Six Gods Talent System, allowing for players to progress their hero as they see fit. Throughout the game, players are encouraged to explore the nearly endless possibilities with building their hero, enjoying incredibly diverse combat techniques. Fluid, intense combat – Goblin Camp, Dwarven Mine, Church Plaza? No matter the location experience thrilling ear-piercing explosions, devastating character jumps, and hordes of monsters in some of torchlight's smoothest, most slick combat to date.

Goblin Camp, Dwarven Mine, Church Plaza? No matter the location experience thrilling ear-piercing explosions, devastating character jumps, and hordes of monsters in some of torchlight's smoothest, most slick combat to date. Zero to hero – Every playable hero has endless possibilities, play heroes your way by utilizing their traits with a character build you control. Combine your loot, skills, talents, and traits to take down legendary bosses.

Every playable hero has endless possibilities, play heroes your way by utilizing their traits with a character build you control. Combine your loot, skills, talents, and traits to take down legendary bosses. Open character progression – Have the freedom to build your hero exactly the way you want to by combining skills, talents, traits, gear affixes, legendary gears

Have the freedom to build your hero exactly the way you want to by combining skills, talents, traits, gear affixes, legendary gears Loot, loot, and more loot – Infinite Loot, Infinite stamina, and no skill cooldowns mean only one thing: more action and more loot.

Infinite Loot, Infinite stamina, and no skill cooldowns mean only one thing: more action and more loot. Looking for trade – Got some stellar equipment but it just ain't for you? Trade it on the in-game marketplace and maybe pick something up that's more for you.

Got some stellar equipment but it just ain't for you? Trade it on the in-game marketplace and maybe pick something up that's more for you. Season of change – Post-launch content seasons with all new content, heroes, and more coming on a regular basis.