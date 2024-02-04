Posted in: Games, Kalypso Media, Video Games | Tagged: Gaming Minds Studios, Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale

Tortuga – A Pirate's Tale Sets New Release Date For February

A new release date has been confirmed for Tortuga - A Pirate’s Tale, as Kalypso Media has moved the game to launch in mid-February.

Article Summary New release date for Tortuga - A Pirate's Tale is set for February 13.

Embark on a pirate adventure with turn-based naval battles.

Customize your fleet, engage with historical pirates, and commandeer ships.

Discover more than 25 hours of quests in the Golden Age of Piracy.

Kalypso Media has announced a new release date this past week for Tortuga – A Pirate's Tale, as the game has been moved to February. Originally, the game was set to be released on January 19, but it appears the company, along with their in-house developer, Gaming Minds Studios, decided to hoist the anchor and set sail for a new date, Most likely to give them extra time to work on the game and get it ready for launch. The new date is February 13, as revealed int he latest trailer we have for you here.

Tortuga – A Pirate's Tale

Ready to set sail? Then weigh anchor in your almighty ship and cast your eyes upon the glory that awaits you in Tortuga – A Pirate's Tale. It is not only your ship that must be improved but also your crew. As you encounter historical pirate captains, you must choose wisely when you decide who is a friend or foe. Use your wits as you take on trading convoys and settlements in tactical turn-based battles. With the sea on your side and a well-armored ship, you will surely gather enough booty to keep your crew happy. If you steal enough gold and establish an invincible fleet, you might even be able to keep the whispers of mutiny at bay…

BECOME THE PIRATE OF ALL PIRATES: You are not born a great pirate, but we give you the tools to make you THE great pirate. Customize your own flag under which your fleet will sail. As you gain experience, your notoriety and skills will improve. Roleplay with more than 35 distinct pirate's skills on your way to claim your pirate throne.

You are not born a great pirate, but we give you the tools to make you THE great pirate. Customize your own flag under which your fleet will sail. As you gain experience, your notoriety and skills will improve. Roleplay with more than 35 distinct pirate's skills on your way to claim your pirate throne. RAID AND VOYAGE THE CARIBBEAN SEA: The Caribbean of the 17th century is dominated by the four colonial powers of the Old World. Being a pirate is not your fault, but it is your responsibility! Take action to relieve the Spanish, Dutch, French, and English colonies from their burden of drowning in riches. But be wary! Unless you are sure you are the biggest fish in the sea, don't venture out too early or too far from your trusted hometown port.

The Caribbean of the 17th century is dominated by the four colonial powers of the Old World. Being a pirate is not your fault, but it is your responsibility! Take action to relieve the Spanish, Dutch, French, and English colonies from their burden of drowning in riches. But be wary! Unless you are sure you are the biggest fish in the sea, don't venture out too early or too far from your trusted hometown port. ENGAGE IN TACTICAL NAVAL BATTLES: A ship is safe in a harbor, but that's not what ships are made for. Fight in tactical turn-based naval battles on a hexagonal grid of epic proportions. Use your wits when raiding a convoy or a settlement. Victory is determined by a clever combination of your ship's distinct armament with the varying and rough conditions of the sea.

A ship is safe in a harbor, but that's not what ships are made for. Fight in tactical turn-based naval battles on a hexagonal grid of epic proportions. Use your wits when raiding a convoy or a settlement. Victory is determined by a clever combination of your ship's distinct armament with the varying and rough conditions of the sea. UPGRADE YOUR FLEET: It is your job to maintain and upkeep a formidable fleet before facing the cannon hail of those mighty warships lurking in the seas. Combining distinct upgrades of your ship's basic gear, such as weaponry, hull, mast, or figurehead, allows for more than 360 unique loadouts.

It is your job to maintain and upkeep a formidable fleet before facing the cannon hail of those mighty warships lurking in the seas. Combining distinct upgrades of your ship's basic gear, such as weaponry, hull, mast, or figurehead, allows for more than 360 unique loadouts. MEET YOUR CREW'S NEEDS: As an elected captain of the ship, it is your responsibility to split the spoils and riches with your crew. Agreeing on so-called 'articles of capture' clearly define the objectives you embark on before leaving port. Remember the whispers of mutiny below the decks can lead to nasty outcome. After all, you are an elected captain and not placed by the grace of the Lord.

As an elected captain of the ship, it is your responsibility to split the spoils and riches with your crew. Agreeing on so-called 'articles of capture' clearly define the objectives you embark on before leaving port. Remember the whispers of mutiny below the decks can lead to nasty outcome. After all, you are an elected captain and not placed by the grace of the Lord. PARLEY WITH INFAMOUS PIRATE LEGENDS: On your journey to become the most fearsome, most glorious pirate captain, you will have the opportunity to get to know several historic pirates. Choose your foes and companions wisely…

On your journey to become the most fearsome, most glorious pirate captain, you will have the opportunity to get to know several historic pirates. Choose your foes and companions wisely… COMMAND HISTORICAL SHIPS: Featuring 18 unique types of ships such as Ship of the Line, Frigate, War Galleon, and many more.

Featuring 18 unique types of ships such as Ship of the Line, Frigate, War Galleon, and many more. DROWN IN QUESTS: Sink more than 25 hours into stories set in the Golden Age of Piracy. The world is your oyster, after all. Governors and fellow pirate companions provide you with valuable questlines where a few doubloons can be made. Also, don't forget to seek out the local tavern and eavesdrop on the latest rumors. A bottle of rum loosens the tongue, showing the way to treasures otherwise hidden…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!