Toss A Coin To Your Witcher In Monopoly: The Witcher Edition

The Op have announced a new edition of Monopoly, as players can experience The Witcher video games on the classic game of property management.

The Op has announced another partnership for a particular version of Monopoly, as players can get their hands on a special edition featuring The Witcher. Simply called Monopoly: The Witcher Edition, the team has partnered with CD Projekt Red to bring all of the content of the video game series to the tabletop game, specifically from the most recent editions of the franchise. You can read more about it below, as the game is on sale now for $45. And remember, nobody smart plays fair.

In Monopoly: The Witcher Edition, join the hunt for victory as players buy, sell, and trade monsters from the video game franchise, including Bruxa, Crone, Leshen, and more. Fans of the series will appreciate the custom game board featuring several of their favorite characters, including Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and Dandelion, along with many bloodthirsty monsters, as seen in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Players can choose from six collectible, custom tokens, including Kaer Mohren, Roach on the Roof, a Flaming Book, a Crystal Skull, and a Lute, to journey the Continent and establish Houses and Manors across the board. Designed for two to six players, ages 17 and up, fans will collect custom currency from Vivaldi's Dwarven Bank with the help of profitable "Bounty" (Community Chest) and "Law of Surprise" (Chance) cards. Leverage the unpredictable and eventful Law of Surprise and Bounty cards to bankrupt the other challengers and be the last one with any crown currency to win!

"The Witcher is one of the most iconic franchises that has made its way across so many mediums to meet its fans where they are — from its start in the book pages to its success in the video game world and now a hit Netflix series," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op. "We're excited to be able to give fans a whole new way to experience The Witcher with a custom spin on one of America's favorite tabletop games."

"Monopoly is one of the most recognizable and popular board games in the world, and has been for nearly a century — so to now have a Monopoly board designed around The Witcher series of games is fantastic to see," said Jan Rosner, VP of Business Development, CD Projekt Red. "The world of The Witcher is a perfect fit for a game like Monopoly, and I think players will really enjoy traversing the board filled with these iconic monsters and locations. It's a really unique, dark fantasy take on the Monopoly formula."

