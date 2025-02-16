Posted in: Apogee Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Total Chaos, Trigger Happy Interactive

Total Chaos Will Release a Free Steam Next Fest Demo

You can try out a free demo for the game Total Chaos during Steam Next Fest, as you fight for your life in a decaying wasteland

Article Summary Play as a shipwrecked coast guard in Total Chaos's free Steam Next Fest demo.

Explore the eerie Fort Oasis and uncover its haunting past in a decaying world.

Craft weapons and scavenge resources to survive nightmarish foes and challenges.

Navigate nine thrilling chapters, each revealing chilling secrets and mysteries.

Developer Trigger Happy Interactive and publisher Apogee Entertainment announced they will have a free demo available for their latest game, Total Chaos. The game has you playing the role of a coast guard who has found themselves shipwrecked and wounded in a place called Fort Oasis. But as you may already suspect, things aren't what they seem as you see an abandoned mining colony and the island as a whole in a state of rapid decay. The demo will be available during Steam Next Fest from February 24 until March 3, but until then, enjoy the trailer and info here.

Total Chaos

Once a bustling haven for coal miners, Fort Oasis is now a crumbling wasteland, its eerie silence broken only by a cryptic radio transmission beckoning you toward the island's heart—the forsaken mines. But as you delve deeper into the island's desolation, the path forward becomes twisted and uncertain, unraveling unsettling truths hidden in the encroaching darkness. Scavenge for scraps and craft makeshift weapons to defend yourself against the horrors that lurk in the shadows. Unearth fragments of forgotten lives scattered across the island and piece together the chilling mystery of Fort Oasis's demise. Every discovery brings you closer to a truth that threatens to shatter your sanity.

Immersive Atmosphere : Explore the nightmarish ruins of Fort Oasis across nine harrowing chapters, each plunging you deeper into its oppressive, decaying world.

: Explore the nightmarish ruins of Fort Oasis across nine harrowing chapters, each plunging you deeper into its oppressive, decaying world. Environmental Storytelling : Uncover the island's darkest secrets and confront your own fractured past through cryptic notes, haunting visuals, and unsettling encounters.

: Uncover the island's darkest secrets and confront your own fractured past through cryptic notes, haunting visuals, and unsettling encounters. Crafting for Survival : Build and upgrade weapons using scavenged materials to stand a chance against the relentless terrors stalking you.

: Build and upgrade weapons using scavenged materials to stand a chance against the relentless terrors stalking you. Face Nightmarish Foes : Engage in desperate battles against horrific creatures, each with their own deadly behaviors and strategies.

: Engage in desperate battles against horrific creatures, each with their own deadly behaviors and strategies. Resource Management: Navigate a deep inventory system where every item matters—your survival hinges on careful choices and quick thinking.

