Total War: Three Kingdoms Reveals Furious Wild Expansion

SEGA and Creative Assembly revealed a brand new expansion pack for Total War: Three Kingdoms with The Furious Wild. In what looks to be their most colorful expansion to date, you'll be given four new factions to chose from that have their own awesome features but come with some drawbacks to balance everything out. What's more, you'll be given an extension to the already massive map of third-century China as you'll head into territories you never previously explored. This includes some of the deadly jungles of the south as well as the fearsome tribes of the Nanman. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer as the stories of these tribes are waiting to be told.

Play as the formidable tribal warlords Meng Huo, King Mulu, Lady Zhurong, and King Shamole and unleash unique mechanics and weapons of war against those who threaten your homeland, from flaming mace and blowpipe units, to revered elephants and tigers. Can you unify these indomitable jungle warriors and take on the mighty Han, or will warfare take its toll on these newly formed allegiances? The new expansion also ushers in free content and quality of life improvements for all Three Kingdoms players, including a new Han Warlord – Shi Xie, flame-firing Juggernaut artillery, Gate Battles and much more. Four new playable factions embodying the best and bravest of a new culture; the Nanman

25+ new units including exciting and formidable animal units

Expanded map showcasing the lush but deadly jungles of southern China

A new tech tree and faction mechanics

Unique missions and narrative events bespoke for the Nanman culture

Playable in 190 and 194 start dates