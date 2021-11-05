Total War: Warhammer III Will Be Released In February 2022

SEGA and Creative Assembly have finally revealed this week that they will be releasing Total War: Warhammer III in February 2022. Specifically, the game will be dropping into the Microsoft Store, Steam, Epic Games Store, and on the Xbox Game Pass for PC on February 17th, 2022. (Provided there are no delays to the game, as has been the trend the past month across the board for multiple titles getting pushed back several months.) Along with the announcement we got a very special trailer to go with it as the team showed off what will come in the Ogre Kingdoms Race Pack for the game, giving us a grand look at one of the more impressive battles people will have when they go toe-to-toe with a group that just seems to never know when to quit. The company also opened up an FAQ page for people curious about different aspects of the game leading up to release.

The Ogre Kingdoms Race Pack has also been revealed as the early-adopter bonus for the forthcoming title. Any player who orders Total War: Warhammer III in advance, or buys it during the first week on sale, will gain access to this additional content for free. This Race Pack unleashes the Ogre Kingdoms and their two Legendary Lords – Greasus Goldtooth & Skrag the Slaughterer – into the grand campaign, enabling players to lead an army of colossal warriors and primeval monsters in search of plunder, gold, and meat for their insatiable bellies. In battle, these brutes excel at bombarding the enemy with long-range firepower before cascading upon their broken ranks with a devastating charge from their monstrous cavalry. Within the campaign they wage bloody war from their nomadic camps deep within the Mountains of Mourn, ever keen to take on bountiful contracts and add illustrious Big Names to their titles.

