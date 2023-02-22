Touch Type Tale Launches Open Beta On Epic Games Store You can try out Touch Type Tale right now on the Epic Games Store as the company has launched an Open Beta this week.

Epic Games and Pumpernickel Studio have launched an Open Beta for their upcoming real-time strategy title Touch Type Tale. The game takes the genre and gives it a bit of a challenge as you'll be taken back to the golden era of typing games, where the fastest fingers will get you through the toughest challenges. Type your way through various challenges as writing works on the screen will yield quick results and give you a chance to become a mighty player in an old timey society. You can also go head-to-head against other players online as you both battle over who controls the town. The game is available right now for you to test in the beta, as they are aiming to release the game in-full sometime later this year.

"Touch Type Tale is a real-time strategy game with a typing twist! Streamlined RTS design is paired with devilish multitasking from the innovative typing control system making Touch Type Tale a new and rewarding challenge to RTS veterans and newcomers alike. During a spell-binding single-player story campaign, join our unlikely hero, Paul, as he tries to defeat the evil at his door. With the throne standing empty and barbarians at the gates, he must leave his home and venture forth to save the kingdom! Travel through uniquely diverse missions and scenarios that are each designed to reflect the story, creating new challenges at every turn, and keeping a player on their toes… or perhaps we should say fingertips. And when you have mastered the art of typing, take your skills to the gates of other players and engage in chivalrous competition in online multiplayer skirmish battles. Relive your conquests with replays and emblazon your name on the pages of history through the ranking system. Asynchronous language options allow players to enjoy the story while testing their fluency with another language through the typing gameplay.