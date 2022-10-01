Tower Of Fantasy To Debut New Character With Global Update

Level Infinite revealed that part of the next global update for Tower Of Fantasy will be adding a new character to the game. The new character is named Cobalt-B and she comes with a Flaming Revolver as her primary weapon of choice. The character herself is a mechanical engineer on the Hykros weapon development team, so they come with a flare for making highly effective weapons, which she has a habit of testing on unsuspecting Hyena members. The team is also running the "Vera Orienteering Limited-Timed Event" which will give Wanderers a chance to earn rewards by completing challenges focused on three different gameplay elements. But you'll only have until October 12th to do so.

Vera is the name of the new cyberpunk-themed area that will unlock within the game, bringing with it new environments, mounts, monsters, weapons and much more. The Desert Gobi makes up the main area of the expansion, an irradiated wilderness with the cyberpunk hub of Mirroria found in the heart of the desert. Tower Of Fantasy players will be excited to find new instances, raids and legendary bosses that they can take on with their friends and "crews" that bring new missions, events and progression rewards.

The Vera area was under the jurisdiction of The Seventh Division of Helgaard before the Cataclysm, and lost contact with the main plane after the Cataclysm. The environment is dominated by the desert Gobby, and the overall climate is hot and dry. Due to the failure of its local "Vera Phantom Tower" (an original energy repeater) after the Cataclysm, its space-time dimension cannot be calibrated on the main plane, nor can it obtain a stable supply of original energy. The intensity of the original energy radiation in the area is gradually decreasing, except for some heavily polluted areas. Although most of the surface environment can be used for human activities, the majority of people in Vera live in Mirroria.