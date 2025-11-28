Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: tower of god, Tower Of God: New World

Tower of God: New World Adds Luslec To The Roster

Tower of God: New World has a new update out as you have Luslec added to the game's roster, as well as multiple events on the way

Netmarble has a new update available for Tower of God: New World this week, as you'll get the first-ever FUG-grade Teammate added to the game. That would be Luslec, who brings a few new abilities to the fight and other interesting changes from the norm. Along with the new addition comes several events that will take place over the next few weeks. We have more details below as the content is now live.

[Head of FUG] Luslec (Purple Element, Assassin, Sorcerer) is the first FUG Teammate ever introduced in Tower of God: New World. Formerly a servant of V who adventured with The Ten Great Family Heads, Luslec undoubtedly stands as one of the strongest in the Tower. His Special Move 'Dark Charge' activates at the start of the battle to decrease the Energy Recovery of all enemies, and he can summon a Goblin Thistle and Ghost Orchid during the battle to attack the enemy with the highest ATK. To celebrate the arrival of [Head of FUG] Luslec, Tower of God: New World has rolled out various events with generous rewards through December 10:

Labyrinth of Memories: Luslec: Discover the special story of Luslec through story stages and earn points. Collected points can be exchanged for valuable items such as Revolution Fragments, Soul Dices, and more. Players will also be rewarded with a special title, title background, and Radiant Revolution Fragments based on their Event Point Ranking.

Discover the special story of Luslec through story stages and earn points. Collected points can be exchanged for valuable items such as Revolution Fragments, Soul Dices, and more. Players will also be rewarded with a special title, title background, and Radiant Revolution Fragments based on their Event Point Ranking. Soaring Wings, Encroaching Darkness Event: Players can decide their own faction for a fierce showdown between Luslec and Urek Mazino. They can collect flags for their faction to achieve target counts and earn rewards such as [Faction War Participant] Title, Random Boxes, and more.

Players can decide their own faction for a fierce showdown between Luslec and Urek Mazino. They can collect flags for their faction to achieve target counts and earn rewards such as [Faction War Participant] Title, Random Boxes, and more. Happy Birthday! Event (November 29 – December 10): Celebrating Khun's birthday, players can collect special 'Sweet Birthday Cakes' to exchange for an SSR Khun Aguero, Black Market Tickets, Secret Recruitment Invitation, and more.

Other in-game events include the Luslec Festival Event that offers an SSR+ Selection Chest as a reward for clearing daily missions, and the [Head of FUG] Luslec Advent Event where players can acquire SSR+ Tower's Blessing Break Stones, Revolution Growth Chests, and more based on the number of summons they have done. A special discount to commemorate the Black Friday season is now available as well.

