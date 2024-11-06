Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Tower Of God: New World

Tower Of God: New World Adds SSR+ White & SSR Anna

Netmarble has released a new update for Tower Of God New World, as they have added two new characters as part of the new batch of content. This one has added SSR+ White and SSR Anna to the mix, along with a few new events to take up the next few weeks of November. We have more details below as the content is now live.

Tower Of God: New World – [Torn Authority] White & [Soul Guardian] Anna

The latest update introduces two new teammates: SSR+ [Torn Authority] White and SSR [Soul Guardian] Anna. [Torn Authority] White (Purple Element, Warrior, Sorcerer) is a FUG Slayer who was created from the five souls of the Arie family through the Spell of Soul-Eating. He is known for his powerful basic attacks using the Arie Sword Technique. [Soul Guardian] Anna (Purple Element, mage, Anima) is the youngest of five Arie siblings who always carries a rabbit doll. She is known for casting cruel spells that summon her rabbit doll to create a barrier and deploy attacks. To welcome the arrival of [Torn Authority] White, a variety of special events are now available through November 20:

Labyrinth of Memories: White Event: Players can learn about the hidden stories of White, Anna, and Hoaqin through the Story stage and challenge the Boss in the Thanatos stage. Points acquired from this event can be exchanged for Radiant Revolution Fragments, Master Keys, and other in-game items.

Players can learn about the hidden stories of White, Anna, and Hoaqin through the Story stage and challenge the Boss in the Thanatos stage. Points acquired from this event can be exchanged for Radiant Revolution Fragments, Master Keys, and other in-game items. White's Spirit Check-in Event : Obtain valuable rewards, including SSR Soulstones, Expirable Suspendiums, and more, by simply logging into the game during the event period.

White Merge! Minigame Event: Enjoy a new minigame and receive a Reward Selection Chest and a special title, among other valuable rewards.

Players can compete in the second season of the Tower Race (November 13-17) to see who is the fastest to conquer the highest floor of a tower. Players will receive Headon's Tokens as rewards, while SSR Soulstones will be offered for clearing the stages. Other content updates include a new costume for Albelda and the introduction of Adventure Floors 126 to 130. The Welcome Back Loot Bonus Time Event also runs from November 6, allowing returning players to experience faster growth.

