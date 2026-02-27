Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Galaxy Grove, Kwalee, Town to City

Town to City Announces Terraforming Update Coming in March

There's a new Terraforming Update arriving for Town to City next month as the game continues to be worked on in Early Access

Indie game developer Galaxy Grove and publisher Kwalee have revealed the next update for Town to City, which is in Early Access. The new Terraforming Update will allow you to mess with the landscape in several ways, giving you easier ways to bring your town to life in your vision. You'll also see the addition of several new props for building play parks, bridges for connecting pieces of land, and several quality-of-life improvements. You can see more in the trailer above as the content arrives in March.

Town to City

Break free of the grid in Town to City: a cozy city builder that invites you to create a beautiful and bustling community. Freely place houses, shops, amenities, and natural elements to delight your residents and encourage new families to move in. As your population grows, so can your ambitions: create multiple towns that can grow alone or thrive together, helping the whole region develop and prosper. In the campaign or sandbox mode, you're free to build at your own pace, placing each flower bed with pixel precision or prioritizing growing your economy and developing your town into a thriving city.

Shape Your City: Truly grid-less building sets you free to lay out your town however you like. Plan out carefully-ordered rows of houses and city districts, or grow outwards organically with residences, amenities, parks and plazas connected by winding streets and alleys.

Unleash Your Creativity: Beautify your settlement to your heart's content with a plethora of customization options. Set up lighting, plant flowers, and wooded parks, and decorate houses and buildings to complement or contrast. With gorgeous voxel graphics as a base, it's easy to create something beautiful you'll want to capture with the in-game photo mode.

Nurture Your Community: As your town flourishes, you'll need to meet the needs of your growing population. Provide amenities that will cater to everyone – from farmers and workers to artisans and the bourgeoisie – alongside specific requests by individual residents. Get to know each person as they arrive in town and watch them settle down to form new families in the homes you built for them.

Grow Your Economy: Assign workers to jobs, research new buildings and decorations, and boost your sleepy settlement into a bustling center of commerce. As you expand, you'll pursue new developments in farming and tourism taking your economy to greater heights.

