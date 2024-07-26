Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Akatsuki Games, Tribe Nine

Tribe Nine Confirms Closed Beta Date With New Trailers

Akatsuki Games released a pair of trailer for their upcoming game Tribe Nine, while also confirming the Closed Beta launch date

Article Summary Tribe Nine Closed Beta launches on August 9, still open for sign-ups on Steam.

Watch two new trailers showcasing futuristic baseball gameplay in Neo Tokyo.

Control a trio of characters in life-or-death battles to reclaim stolen dreams.

Explore Neo Tokyo, solve puzzles, and tailor unique character builds and strategies.

Developer and publisher Akatsuki Games revealed the Closed Beta launch date for Tribe Nine this week while also releasing two new trailers for you to check out. First off, players can still sign up to take part in the Closed Beta as we speak, as it will launch on August 9 for a short time on PC via Steam. Meanwhile, we have two trailers that both show off the gameplay in various ways as we get a better idea of how this futuristic baseball-themed title will play out.

Tribe Nine

It's the year 20XX. The story takes place in Neo Tokyo, a futuristic country ruled by deadly games. Groups of teens fight in brutal life-or-death battles to reclaim their stolen dreams and freedom. Players control characters as they venture through the vibrant "City" of Neo Tokyo, taking down formidable enemies to liberate the city. The party consists of three characters who all fight on the battlefield simultaneously. Ally units will respond to the battle accordingly, luring enemies and healing allies. When the time is right, you can even unleash a combo attack by all three party members. Each character possesses a unique personality, with various battle strategies and methods that change based on the combination of your party members.

In Tribe Nine, players progress through the story by controlling characters and exploring Neo Tokyo, encountering battles and various other events on the city streets. Along the way, tasks come in one after another, such as acquiring items from streets and treasure chests, completing puzzles and other mini-games, and fulfilling requests from the town's residents. Each playable character has their unique characteristics, which is reflected in their skills and actions, so you can experience various playstyles depending on the character. In addition to leveling up your characters, you also have the freedom to select which stats to boost and what equipment to use. You could even try building a healer as an attacker! There are plenty of possibilities, so you can experiment with creating your own original build!

