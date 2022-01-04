Trove Launches Renewus 2022 Event To Start The New Year

Gamigo Group has released a brand new event into Trove to kick off the new year as they have launched Renewus 2022 for you to enjoy. Starting today and running all the way through January 18th, the developers are giving you a little bit of fun to kick off the new year as you will be given an extremely long quest to venture off on and try out some new things along the way. Here are some of the details as to what's in this event.

In Trove's Renewus 2022 event, Trovians can participate in a new 7-step quest chain provided by Qubesly, who has been partying nonstop… as usual! Completing his quest will reward players with the new Renewus Rhapsody magrider, which is guaranteed* to get any party started with its floating speakers, keyboard, and DJ deck. Just because a new year is upon us doesn't mean we can't enjoy some nostalgia. For Renewus 2022, Trovians can once again witness an invasion of Renewus orbs that will drop in the main hub every few minutes, which serve as the perfect item for impromptu soccer matches. Rewards from previous Renewus events will also be craftable giving completionists a chance to fill in any gaps in their collections.

The team is also giving you some goodies along the way to play with and collect. Players who take part in the event will be given costumes and brand new allies, along with the chance to partake in some returning activities that people have been asking to come back from the past. There's no major significance to the event, in case you're wondering. Its just a fun excuse to do some cool things at the start of the year without any kind of holiday or special thing attached to them. Enjoy the brand new quest!