Posted in: Games, gamigo, Indie Games, Trove, Video Games | Tagged: halloween, Trove

Trove Releases its Annual Halloween Event Shadow's Eve For 2025

Trove has released a new update for their annual Halloween event, as you'll see new content for Shadow’s Eve 2025 starting today

Article Summary Trove celebrates Shadow's Eve 2025 with new quests, mounts, pets, and limited-time Halloween rewards.

Help wandering spirits by completing event quests and earn Ghostly Approvals for exclusive prizes.

Explore new Halloween-themed content, decorations, and unsettling creatures in this spooky event update.

Enjoy Trove’s signature features: diverse classes, destructible worlds, endless building, and loot galore.

Indie game developer and publisher gamigo has dropped a new update into their MMORPG Trove for Halloween, as the annual Shadow's Eve event is back for 2025. As you might suspect, you'll see several creatures roaming around who shouldn't, as well as some timely decorations, as new challenges and more have popped up from now until November 4, 2025. We have the finer details here as the content is live as we speak.

Trove – Shadow's Eve 2025

To begin ferrying wandering spirits to the other side, players will meet with Wolfsly in the Events Area in the Hub. The Lost Souls that have begun haunting the area, each one unable to cross over on their own — players will need to aid them by completing their quests and helping them finish their unfinished business. One Lost Soul asks you to find the pages of its lost book while another laments over its missing memories, each quest bringing these spirits much-needed peace. By helping each spirit, players are awarded a Ghostly Approval, which can be crafted from the NPC itself. Ghostly Approvals can be traded with Fionna Catastra for this year's Shadow's Eve rewards like the Crawler Wolf mount, pets like the ethereal Vapora, the fierce Undying Pupper, and the easygoing Levitating Felix, the Wavy Bones boat, and more

Cubular Classes: Cube-kind can be anything they want! Master classes include Knight, Gunslinger, Ice Sage, Dracolyte, and Pirate-with-a-parrot, with awesome abilities ranging from impressive ninja techniques to deliciously yet deadly ice cream crushes.

Cube-kind can be anything they want! Master classes include Knight, Gunslinger, Ice Sage, Dracolyte, and Pirate-with-a-parrot, with awesome abilities ranging from impressive ninja techniques to deliciously yet deadly ice cream crushes. Infinite and Fully Destructible: Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time.

Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time. Imagine It, Build It: Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon.

Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon. Lots of Loot: Loot to the heart's content with all manner of shimmering treasures and mighty rewards to unlock and uncover throughout the land, such as special gear, ships, decorations, and collectibles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!