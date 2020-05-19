Troy Baker Wants To Play Daredevil In A Future Video Game

If there ever comes a time where Marvel comes around to do a video game with Daredevil, voice actor Troy Baker wants to voice him. A little backstory to this, back on May 16th, IGN's Jonathon Dornbush posted a question on his Twitter feed asking "What is your dream superhero game and which developer would you want to make it?" To which Baker responded with a couple "coughs" and tagging Marvel Comics' editor Bill Rosemann, who is the Vice President & Head Of Creative for Marvel Games. Not one to miss out on the fun, Rosemann tweeted back saying "You, sir, are clearly a man without fear." Of course, Twitter being Twitter thought they all unlocked the DaVinci code and immediately took that as confirmation we were getting a Marvel video game starring Baker as The Man Without Fear.

Later that day, Rosemann sent out a new tweet saying "From the office of Nelson & Murdock: While Bill greatly admires the Man Without Fear, there is no Daredevil game in development. Bill's tweet to @TroyBakerVA was an acknowledgment of their shared desire about creating said game & he apologizes for any confusion his tweet created."

But since we're on the subject, it does seem like a cool concept on paper to have a Daredevil video game with Baker as the lead voice of Matt Murdock. The last time the Scarlet Swashbuckler managed to get a solo video game was in 2003, with a Game Boy Advance title to coincide with the film. Beyond that, he's a bit player to move the story along in video games like Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. But we honestly believe that while this may be a joke on Twitter, we'd love to see it become a reality. Like how Marvel's Spider-Man worked out for the PS4 or the upcoming Marvel's Avengers. How would you feel about a Daredevil video game with Baker as the lead voice?