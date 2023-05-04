TT Isle Of Man: Ride On The Edge 3 Reveals Open Roads Feature Check out the latest feature coming to TT Isle Of Man: Ride On The Edge 3 as players will be able to explore Open Roads.

Nacon revealed a brand new feature coming to TT Isle Of Man: Ride On The Edge 3 as they showed off everything Open Roads has to offer. This all-new feature for this entry allows you to ride freely around the Isle of Man and its 200km of famous roads however you see fit. No time trials, no competitors, nothing on the line. Just a chance for you to drive around and see how everything is, recreated at 1:1 scale. This is basically a mode for you to have fun in as you tour the official route of the Tourist Trophy, and activate other things if you so desire. You can check out a trailer for the content below as it will be available on May 11th for PC and consoles.

"For the very first time, TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 includes new interconnected and open circuits, including the famous St John's and Clypse courses. Raceward has also added new routes of its own, so players can explore the interior of the island and Snaefell Mountain. The new TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 map has become a motorcycle playground. With many points of interest to find, the map is a source of lots of information about the island's history and its iconic competition. Adventurous and curious gamers can read all the information they collect in the Journal menu option. new features include the following."