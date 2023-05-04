TT Isle Of Man: Ride On The Edge 3 Reveals Open Roads Feature
Check out the latest feature coming to TT Isle Of Man: Ride On The Edge 3 as players will be able to explore Open Roads.
Nacon revealed a brand new feature coming to TT Isle Of Man: Ride On The Edge 3 as they showed off everything Open Roads has to offer. This all-new feature for this entry allows you to ride freely around the Isle of Man and its 200km of famous roads however you see fit. No time trials, no competitors, nothing on the line. Just a chance for you to drive around and see how everything is, recreated at 1:1 scale. This is basically a mode for you to have fun in as you tour the official route of the Tourist Trophy, and activate other things if you so desire. You can check out a trailer for the content below as it will be available on May 11th for PC and consoles.
"For the very first time, TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 includes new interconnected and open circuits, including the famous St John's and Clypse courses. Raceward has also added new routes of its own, so players can explore the interior of the island and Snaefell Mountain. The new TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 map has become a motorcycle playground. With many points of interest to find, the map is a source of lots of information about the island's history and its iconic competition. Adventurous and curious gamers can read all the information they collect in the Journal menu option. new features include the following."
- The official Tourist Trophy course
- A total of 200km of drivable roads with points of interest and challenges to discover, including 60km for the Snaefell Mountain Course
- 32 different circuits, including both historic and current courses
- Close to 40 Superbike and Supersport motorbikes
- Over 20 official riders
- Improved physics for more precise cornering and braking management
- A wide range of motorbike upgrades to achieve better performance
- A new "Open Roads" feature so you can freely explore the Isle of Man
- 11 different types of activities, including two that can be customised
- Multiplayer with the option to create open and private online lobbies
- Online competitions with weekly and monthly events
- A cross-gen compatible game
- Purchasing any version of the game grants access to the next-gen and old-gen versions of the game for the same platform